Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

SBI becomes 5th most valuable firm in terms of mcap, surpasses Infosys

The scrip of the state-owned company gained 1.51 per cent to close at Rs 771.55 apiece on the BSE

SBI Funds Management

Photo: Bloomberg

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Feb 21 2024 | 11:30 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Public sector lender State Bank of India (SBI) has surpassed IT major Infosys to become the country's fifth most valued firm by market valuation on Wednesday.
The scrip of the state-owned company gained 1.51 per cent to close at Rs 771.55 apiece on the BSE.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
During the intra-day trade, shares of SBI hit its 52-week high of Rs 777.50 per piece.
At the end of trading session of Wednesday, the market capitalisation of SBI stood at Rs 6,88,578.43 crore, which is Rs 1,228.48 crore more than Infosys' Rs 6,87,349.95 crore valuation.
Accordingly, SBI became the fifth most valued company on the BSE.
In the ranking of top 10 most valued firms, Reliance Industries continued to rule the chart followed by Tata Consultancy Services, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, SBI, Infosys, Life Insurance Corporation of India, Bharti Airtel, Hindustan Unilever and ITC.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Q3 preview: Infosys profit seen falling 7% YoY; wage hikes to erode margins

Infosys Q2FY24 preview: Subdued earnings on cards despite mega deal wins

Q3 preview: 3 reasons why SBI may report weak results in December quarter

SBI Apprentice Recruitment 2023: Registration for 6160 vacancies ends today

Analysts slash SBI Card's earnings estimates post Q2 result; shares tank 7%

PE firm CVC Capital raises $6.8 bn, plans to invest in Indian companies

Jubilant FoodWorks expects Popeye to be Rs 1,000 cr brand in next 3-4 years

JSW Steel plans to borrow $750 mn loan to meet capital expenditure needs

LTIMindtree & Eurolife FFH partner to setup GenAl hubs in Europe, India

HSBC posts 25% rise in profit from India operations to $1.5 bn in 2023

Topics : sbi stock markets Markets Infosys

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 21 2024 | 11:30 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayFarmers Protest Live UpdatesLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayMamata BanerjeeDadasaheb Phalke Awards 2024IND vs ENG 4th TestInternational Mother Language DayBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon