NCL levies Rs 300 per tonne charge on coal, to generate Rs 3,877 crore

NCL levies Rs 300 per tonne charge on coal, to generate Rs 3,877 crore

The additional charge is expected to generate around Rs 3,877.50 crore, NCL said in a regulatory filing

Press Trust of India Kolkata
1 min read Last Updated : Feb 27 2025 | 7:18 PM IST

Northern Coalfields Ltd (NCL), a subsidiary of Coal India Ltd, will impose a "Singrauli Punarasthapan (rejuvenation) Charge" of Rs 300 per tonne on coal dispatches across all its mines from May 1, 2025.

The additional charge is expected to generate around Rs 3,877.50 crore, NCL said in a regulatory filing.

The levy will be applied uniformly on top of the notified price of coal. 

NCL operates mainly in Madhya Pradesh's Singrauli and Uttar Pradesh's Sonbhadra districts, supplying coal to power and non-power sectors.

The company produced 117 million tonnes of coal till January 2025, contributing significantly to Coal India's overall output.

 

The move comes amid efforts by CIL subsidiaries to bolster revenue and support mine rehabilitation and resettlement projects in coal-bearing regions, industry sources said. 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Coal NCL India

First Published: Feb 27 2025 | 7:18 PM IST

