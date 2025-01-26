Business Standard

Sunday, January 26, 2025 | 07:20 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / NCLAT sets aside penalty on lenders for delay in Mudra Denim insolvency

NCLAT sets aside penalty on lenders for delay in Mudra Denim insolvency

All facts could not be brought to the notice since the COC was not appearing before the NCLT, hence the imposition of cost was uncalled for, the lenders submitted

gavel law cases

The Insolvency & Bankruptcy Code (IBC) mandates to complete CIRP within 330 days, which includes time taken during litigations. Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 26 2025 | 7:17 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) has set aside the penalty imposed against lenders of debt-ridden Mudra Denim, saying there was no laxity on their part for delay in insolvency process.

The Mumbai bench of the National Company Law Tribunal had, on November 11 last year, while deciding creditors' plea seeking extension of deadline to complete the insolvency process, imposed a cost of Rs 55,000 on the Committee of Creditors (COC).

This was challenged before NCLAT by COC through IDBI Bank, contending that there was not any laxity on the part of COC which decided to take Mudra Denim for liquidation on December 13, 2023, prior to the expiry of the CIRP (Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process) period.

 

All facts could not be brought to the notice since the COC was not appearing before the NCLT, hence the imposition of cost was uncalled for, the lenders submitted.

Also, the company's resolution professional said that e-voting on the appointment of the liquidator was completed on January 5, 2024, and the application was moved on February 9, 2024. 

Also Read

WhatsApp

Some relief for WhatsApp as NCLAT grants partial stay on CCI order

Whatsapp, meta

Relief for WhatsApp as Indian tribunal suspends CCI's 5-yr data-sharing ban

gavel law cases

NCLAT restores IFIN's claim in Attivo with 39% vote share in lenders' panel

Meta

NCLAT admits Meta, WhatsApp's plea against CCI's Rs 213 cr penalty

Meta

NCLAT admits Meta, WhatsApp appeals against Rs 213 crore CCI penalty

Consenting to the arguments, a three-member NCLAT bench said there are facts which indicate that there was sufficient reason for filing the application on February 9, 2024, by the RP and COC which cannot be held responsible for committing a laxity.

"We thus are satisfied that imposition of cost by the impugned order deserves to be set aside. We allow the appeal and delete the cost of Rs 55,000 imposed on COC," said NCLAT.

The Insolvency & Bankruptcy Code (IBC) mandates to complete CIRP within 330 days, which includes time taken during litigations.

As per Section 12(1) of the Code, the CIRP shall be completed within a period of 180 days from the date of initiation.

However, NCLT may grant a one-time extension of 90 days. The maximum time within which CIRP must be mandatorily completed, including any extension or litigation period, is 330 days.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Manufacturing PMI, manufacturing

Aequs to set up MRO facility this year, plans to hire 1,000 more people

TVS Motor company

TVS Motor's distributor Ezz LCV launches new assembly line in Egypt

cement

JK Cement to acquire majority 60% stake in Saifco Cements to enter J&K mkt

Prashanth Prakash

Prashanth Prakash awarded Padma Shri for transforming startup ecosystem

Hindustan Zinc

Hindustan Zinc likely to turn net debt-free by FY26: Ventura Securities

Topics : NCLAT IDBI Bank NCLT

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 26 2025 | 7:17 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodayFIITJEE Centres Shut NewsLatest News LIVEQ3 Results TodayBudget 2025IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon