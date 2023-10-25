close
Sensex (1.01%)
63782.80 + 634.65
Nifty (1.01%)
19047.25 + 190.00
Nifty Smallcap (2.33%)
5825.75 + 132.80
Nifty Midcap (1.54%)
38701.85 + 585.10
Nifty Bank (1.19%)
42782.00 + 501.85
Heatmap

NCLT dismisses petition against Bajaj Hindustan after withdrawal by SBI

The company owed banks about Rs 4,771 crore and had availed itself of two debt-restructuring schemes, leading to steep haircuts taken by the lenders

Photo: Pexels

Photo: Pexels

Sanjeeb Mukherjee New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 25 2023 | 11:00 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) is learnt to have dismissed the petition against one of the country’s largest sugar producers, Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar, after considering submissions made by the State Bank of India (SBI) for withdrawal of the petition.
 
A copy of the order hasn’t been uploaded yet. 
 
The SBI filed the petition for withdrawal of the original petition as the outstanding amount had been paid by Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar.
 
Sources said if the NCLT had indeed dismissed the petition, then it marks the end of the long battle wherein financial creditors took the company to NCLT for non-payment of their dues.
 
The company owed banks about Rs 4,771 crore and had availed itself of two debt-restructuring schemes, leading to steep haircuts taken by the lenders. The maximum amount of dues was from SBI, around Rs 1,192 crore.
 
The lenders had declared Bajaj Hindustan Sugars a non-performing asset before taking it to the tribunal. 
This plunged the sugar industry into a turmoil as Bajaj is one of the country’s largest sugar firm.  It operated more than 14 sugar factories, mostly in Uttar Pradesh.
 
Industry sources said the fate of almost 600,000 sugarcane farmers in UP depended directly on the health of sugar factories owned by Bajaj. 

Also Read

Analysts selective on sugar stocks as higher prices keeps outlook upbeat

Bajaj Auto sales jump 7% to 331,278 units in April, exports fall 43%

Should investors worry about the slowing AUM growth at Bajaj Finance?

NCLT has considered SBI petition for withdrawal: Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar

Shares of Bajaj Finance fall 3% as management projects margin contraction

Valvoline targets double-digit market share growth in India over 5 years

Renault lines up € 3 bn investment, 8 new models to expand global reach

Tech Mahindra Q2FY24 result: Net profit down 61.6%, revenue drops 2%

Vummidi Bangaru Jewellers forays into US market, to invest Rs 1,850 cr

India's copper industry has a new entrant, incumbents not worried

Follow our WhatsApp channel
Topics : NCLT sugar production Sugar Output

First Published: Oct 25 2023 | 8:01 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveMaruti Suzuki Net ProfitQatar Death PenaltyKoffee with Karan Season 8Rajasthan Election 2023 LIVETelangana Election LIVEPAK vs SA Live ScoreBank Holidays in November 2023

Elections 2023

Telangana polls: BJP fields AP Mithun Reddy from Mahbubnagar in TelanganaChhattisgarh Assembly polls: Women commandos to guard 35 booths in Bastar

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 PAK vs SA Playing 11 LIVE: All eyes of XIs todayIND vs ENG: Virat bowls to Rohit, Bumrah bats for 30 mins, Gill foxed Siraj

India News

Infosys founder Narayana Murthy wants Indian youth to work 70 hours a weekRaahgiri Day 2023: All you need to know about Delhi's traffic advisory

Economy News

Festival season to bring some cheer to economy, say economists: PollReserve Bank of India allows premature deposit withdrawal up to Rs 1 crore
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon