Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

NCLT sanctions merger of Tata Metaliks into its parent Tata Steel

According to a regulatory filing by Tata Metaliks, the board meeting, scheduled for January 12, to declare company's financial results has been cancelled

tata steel

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 12 2024 | 1:32 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The National Company Law Tribunal has sanctioned the amalgamation of Tata Metaliks Ltd into its parent Tata Steel, which led to the cancellation of board meeting ahead of financial results announcement of the subsidiary firm.
According to a regulatory filing by Tata Metaliks, the board meeting, scheduled for January 12, to declare company's financial results has been cancelled.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) Mumbai on Thursday pronounced the order sanctioning the scheme of amalgamation amongst Tata Metaliks into parent Tata Steel Ltd, the company said.
"With the pronouncement of the order...the financial results of Tata Metaliks for the quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2023, shall be considered along with the financial results of Tata Steel," the filing said.
Shares of Tata Metaliks were trading 0.96 per cent higher at Rs 1,067.55 apiece on the BSE.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

NCLT approves Himadri, Dalmia Group's joint resolution plan of Birla Tyres

Govt to create 'admission benches' in NCLT to expedite CIRP applications

After filling most NCLT vacancies, Centre eyes faster resolution

No 'silver bullet' for green transition, needs govt support: Tata Steel CEO

JSW Steel reports 11% rise in consolidated crude steel production in Nov

Debt-laden Vedanta cut to selective default by S&P after debt extension

Hindustan Zinc receives GST notice worth Rs 12.7 cr; company to file appeal

US investor BlackRock slashes Byju's valuation by 95% to $1 billion

Arvind Ltd signs MoU with Indian Navy to supply advanced uniform fabric

Organic India, Ching's Secret to be acquired by Tata Consumer: Report

Topics : Tata Metaliks Tata Steel NCLT NCLT resolution Tata group

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 12 2024 | 1:32 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveAtal Setu Inauguration LiveGold Silver Price TodayDelhi Cold WaveHenley Passport Index 2024Lal Bahadur Shastri QuotesIndian Railways Train Delay UpdateBudget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon