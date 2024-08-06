Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

NCLT to hear RCAP-IIHL resolution case, expected to give directions to both

As per NCLT order dated July 23, IIHL had to comply with certain conditions by July 31, 2024 including depositing initial equity amount of Rs 250 cr in a domestic escrow account designated by CoC

NCLT, Resolutions

The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) on February 27, 2024 approved IIHL's Rs 9,650-cr resolution plan for Reliance Capital

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 06 2024 | 8:47 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Mumbai bench of NCLT is expected to hear on Wednesday an interlocutory application filed by the Administrator of debt-ridden Reliance Capital (RCAP) seeking directions to IIHL for implementation of the resolution plan by August 10.
The Administrator, through its interlocutory application filed on August 5, has also asked the NCLT to direct Hinduja Group firm IndusInd International Holdings Ltd (IIHL) to immediately transfer Rs 2,750 cr to escrow accounts designated by Committee of Creditors (CoC).
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
As per the NCLT order dated July 23, the successful bidder, IIHL, had to comply with certain conditions by July 31, 2024.
These conditions included depositing the initial equity amount of Rs 250 cr in a domestic escrow account designated by CoC and Rs 2,500 cr in an offshore escrow account again designated by the lenders by July 31.
However, the Administrator alleged that IIHL deposited in the accounts of Harsha Ashok Hinduja, Shom Ashok Hinduja, and Ashok P. Hinduja. Similarly, Rs 2,500 cr were deposited in IIHL's own accounts with the Standard Chartered Bank, Mauritius and State Bank of Mauritius.
The Administrator has also asked NCLT to direct IIHL to share with the Monitoring Committee the copies of the binding commitment letters enclosing the term sheets issued by Barclays Banks and 360 One, as per the application seen by PTI.
The Administrator has requested that the NCLT should take judicial notice of this fact and direct IIHL to comply with the July 23 order, which it has failed to do.

More From This Section

JSW MG Motor expects EV sales growth of 250% in 2024: Rajeev Chaba

Power Finance Corp board did not discuss Shapoorji Pallonji Group loan

Quick-commerce cos unperturbed after Flipkart's entry into 10-min delivery

Dabur to Marico: India Inc takes stock of losses due to Bangladesh crisis

Uptick in rural demand to propel two-wheeler industry: TVS Motor chairman

After IIHL's delay on the third deadline on May 27, the NCLT on July 23 gave the entity time till August 10 to conclude the deal. The Hinduja Group firm cited pending regulatory approvals and compliance requirements as reasons for the extension.
The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) on February 27, 2024 approved IIHL's Rs 9,650-cr resolution plan for Reliance Capital.
In November 2021, the Reserve Bank superseded the board of Reliance Capital on governance issues and payment defaults by the Anil Dhirubhai Ambani Group company. The central bank had appointed Nageswara Rao Y as the administrator, who invited bids in February 2022 to take over the company.
Reliance Capital had a debt of over Rs 40,000 cr, and four applicants had initially bid with resolution plans. However, the committee of creditors rejected all four plans for lower bid values and a challenge mechanism was initiated in which IIHL and Torrent Investments participated.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Hinduja group did not deposit funds for RCap acquisition: Administrator

Funds not deposited by IIHL for bankrupt Reliance Capital buy: CoC

Hindujas' RCap purchase hangs fire as deadline looms with payment on hold

From Ambanis to Hindujas: Top 10 most extravagant weddings of all time

Swiss court clears Hinduja family members of human trafficking charges

Topics : Hinduja Group Reliance Industries Reliance Capital funding

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 06 2024 | 8:47 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayParis Olympics 2024 LIVEParliament Season LIVEStock Market CrashLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayBangladesh protestsOlympics 2024 Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon