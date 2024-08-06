Dabur to Marico: India Inc takes stock of losses due to Bangladesh crisis

Dhaka : A photo taken with a drone shows people gather around at the Bangladesh Parliament House in Dhaka, Bangladesh, 05 August 2024.(Photo: PTI)

Some of India’s top companies, including Dabur, Adani Power, Marico, Hero MotoCorp, and TVS Motor, which have exposure to Bangladesh, are taking stock of their exposure in the country, which is facing violent protests by the locals.

Shares of Marico closed down by 6.5 per cent to Rs 628 a share as investors worried about the company's international business portfolio being hit by the unrest. Marico did not comment on the issue. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

A Dabur spokesperson said the company is closely monitoring the developments in Bangladesh as it accounts for less than 1 per cent of Dabur's consolidated revenue and less than 0.5 per cent of its consolidated net profit.

Adani Power, which supplies 1,495 MW of electricity from its Godda, Jharkhand plant to Bangladesh, says it continues to supply electricity to the country. “Adani Power has a power purchase agreement with the Bangladesh power distribution utility, namely Bangladesh Power Development Board (BPDB), to meet their power requirement. In its normal course of business, BPDB is scheduling the power supply to meet their demand and as per that schedule, Adani Power continues to supply power to the Bangladesh power utility without any disruption. Going forward too, we will remain guided by BPDB’s schedule and as per the provisions of the PPA between the two utilities,” said a spokesperson. The receivables against the supply of electricity to Bangladesh Power Development Board (BPDB) are secured against the sovereign guarantee of the Bangladesh Government, as per the company’s annual report.

Among the two-wheeler companies, Hero MotoCorp and TVS Motor have assembly plants in Bangladesh in association with local partners. Indian telecom major Bharti Airtel also operates in the country as it owns a 28 per cent stake in Robi Axiata, a local wireless telephony firm.

Exporters said the ongoing political uncertainty may further worsen the situation and impact engineering exports to the neighbouring country. “The political developments in Bangladesh are a significant concern for Indian engineering exporters. As one of the top destinations for Indian engineering products and our largest trading partner in South Asia, stability in Bangladesh is crucial for maintaining and expanding trade relations,” said EEPC India chairman Arun Kumar Garodia.

The total value of engineering goods exported to Bangladesh in the June quarter was $542.1 million, down 8.2 per cent year-on-year from $590.4 million in the same period last year. Recently, Bangladesh has seen a significant reduction in imports of industrial raw materials and capital machinery. The weak demand for consumer goods has affected factory production levels and worsened supply chain disruptions, complicating the economic landscape.

(Dev Chatterjee with inputs from Sharleen D'Souza, Amritha Pillai)