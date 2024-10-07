Business Standard
Nestle nominates former Amazon India exec Manish Tiwary as India MD

The proposal to appoint Tiwary is subject to the board's nod, and if approved, will be effective from Aug. 1, 2025, a day after current Chairman and Managing Director Narayanan retires

In August, Tiwary resigned from his role at Amazon.com, heading the e-commerce giant's India operations.

1 min read Last Updated : Oct 07 2024 | 4:13 PM IST

Nestle SA has nominated former Amazon India exec Manish Tiwary to replace Suresh Narayanan as the managing director of its Indian unit when he retires next year.

The proposal to appoint Tiwary is subject to the board's nod, and if approved, will be effective from Aug. 1, 2025, a day after current Chairman and Managing Director Narayanan retires, Nestle India said on Monday.

In August, Tiwary resigned from his role at Amazon.com, heading the e-commerce giant's India operations. Prior to Amazon, he held various posts at Unilever's Indian and Gulf units, according to his LinkedIn profile.

 

Narayanan, who has spent over 26 years with the Nestle Group, was appointed as Nestle India's chairman in October 2015. Before that, he headed the company's operations in the Phillipines, Egypt and Singapore.


(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Oct 07 2024 | 4:12 PM IST

