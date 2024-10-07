Business Standard
Home / Companies / News / Manish Tiwary to become Nestle India MD after Narayanan retires in 2025

Manish Tiwary to become Nestle India MD after Narayanan retires in 2025

Tiwary, who was the country manager of Amazon India, was appointed as the Managing Director of Nestle India effective from August 1, 2025

Photo: Reuters

Narayanan will retire as Chairman & Managing Director of Nestle India on July 31, 2025 Photo: Reuters

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 07 2024 | 12:55 PM IST

Listen to This Article

FMCG major Nestle India on Monday announced a change of leadership with the appointment of Manish Tiwary as the Managing Director of the company after the incumbent, Suresh Narayanan, retires in July next year.

Tiwary, who was the country manager of Amazon India, was appointed as the Managing Director of Nestle India effective from August 1, 2025, according to a regulatory filing.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Narayanan will retire as Chairman & Managing Director of Nestle India on July 31, 2025 after serving 26 years, it added.

The nominations have been received from the Swiss parent firm Nestle SA.

 

However, "the proposal is subject to necessary approval," said Nestle India.

Tiwary is a Director at Amazon Digital Services and More Consumer Brand.

More From This Section

beauty products

Tata Group enters mass beauty market with 'Zudio Beauty' store launch

Godrej Appliances

Godrej Appliances expects its revenue to cross Rs 10,000 cr mark by FY26

Just a day ahead of the hurriedly called Vodafone Idea (Vi) meeting meant to soothe the nerves of investors amid the company's sliding stock price and a negative narrative around it, the telco announced a $3.6-billion (Rs 30,000 crore) deal with glob

Vi's missed bank guarantees trigger DoT notice amidst waiver talk

Bhavish Aggarwal, Kunal Kamra

Ola CEO faces backlash after heated social media exchange with Kunal Kamra

Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar during the 69th National Film Awards, in New Delhi on Tuesday (Photo: ANI)

Amid box office jitters, Saregama eyes majority stake in Dharma Productions

He will step down from his directorship on October 30, 2024, the statement said.

Tiwary, an alumnus of IIM Bangalore has nearly three decades of experience in leading large-scale operations and strategic initiatives in e-commerce and consumer goods sector.

He joined Amazon in 2016 after a 20-year career with Anglo Dutch FMCG giant Unilever.


(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Markets, stocks, buy, sell, trading, shares, stock market

Divi's Lab, AEL, M&M among top movers & shakers in FY25; trading guide here

Pepsico (Photo:Bloomberg)

From PepsiCo to P&G, India becomes next big FMCG growth bet as China lags

PremiumNestle

Nestle India: Higher growth rates imperative to sustain high valuation

Nestle

Nestle net profit up 7% as key brands register double-digit growth

Nestlé India

Nestle India stock drops 3% after Q1 earnings miss street estimates

Topics : Nestle India nestle FMCGs FMCG companies

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 07 2024 | 12:55 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayStock Market TodayWorld Smile Day 2024ChatGPT CanvasLatest News LIVEOvarian Cancer VaccineIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon