Business Standard
Home / Companies / News / Mattel unveils 'Diwali Barbie' doll in collaboration with Anita Dongre

Mattel unveils 'Diwali Barbie' doll in collaboration with Anita Dongre

Mattel's Diwali Barbie doll, dressed in a floral Koti vest, choli top, and lehenga skirt, is a blend of modern aesthetics with traditional craftsmanship, the company said

Diwali Barbie, Mattel

Diwali Barbie doll unveiled by toy manufacturer Mattel. (Photo: Mattel)

Nisha Anand New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 07 2024 | 2:09 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Toy company Mattel, the producer of the globally popular Barbie dolls, has created an exclusive ‘Diwali Barbie’ doll for Indian consumers ahead of the upcoming festive season. The doll is part of a special collection designed in collaboration with designer Anita Dongre.

The doll features several Indian symbols, blending modern aesthetics with traditional craftsmanship, Mattel said. The ensemble includes three key components: a floral Koti vest, a choli top, and a lehenga skirt. The doll also has floral adornments with a focus on Indian aesthetics, including dahlias, jasmine, and the Indian lotus.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

 

The company has added sparkling earrings and gold bangles to the doll to “reflect the radiant lights of the festival.” Mattel said that the doll is intended for children older than six years. In addition to the doll, the packaging includes a doll stand and a certificate of authenticity.

Where to buy the Diwali Barbie doll

The doll is available for purchase on the ecommerce site Amazon, as well as at US-based retail chain stores Target and Walmart. On Amazon, the doll is priced at Rs 1,995.

Regarding the collaboration, Dongre said that the doll celebrates the beauty of Indian culture. “I didn't have a chance to own a Barbie as it wasn't available in India when I was a kid. But it's an incredible feeling to get to design my own Barbie. This doll is my first one, and it's so very special to finally own a Barbie I designed!” she told People magazine.

Barbie remains one of the most celebrated cultural phenomena worldwide and made headlines last year with its blockbuster film adaptation directed by Greta Gerwig. The movie featured Margot Robbie as Barbie and Ryan Gosling as Ken, and became one of the highest-grossing films, earning over $1 billion.

More From This Section

Nestle

Manish Tiwary to become Nestle India MD after Narayanan retires in 2025

beauty products

Tata Group enters mass beauty market with 'Zudio Beauty' store launch

Godrej Appliances

Godrej Appliances expects its revenue to cross Rs 10,000 cr mark by FY26

Just a day ahead of the hurriedly called Vodafone Idea (Vi) meeting meant to soothe the nerves of investors amid the company's sliding stock price and a negative narrative around it, the telco announced a $3.6-billion (Rs 30,000 crore) deal with glob

Vi's missed bank guarantees trigger DoT notice amidst waiver talk

Bhavish Aggarwal, Kunal Kamra

Ola CEO faces backlash after heated social media exchange with Kunal Kamra


In July, Mattel reported that it had beaten quarterly profit estimates but posted a surprise drop in sales. Mattel’s net sales fell 1 per cent to $1.08 billion, while its net income stood at $57 million, an improvement of $30 million. The company reported a gross margin increase to 49.2 per cent, up from 45.1 per cent (year-on-year).


Also Read

Flight, plane, Airplane

DGCA issues advisory on potential rudder system issue in Boeing 737 jets

Saint Lucia Kings

Saint Lucia Kings win 1st CPL title, beat Guyana Amazon Warriors in final

Stock Market, Market

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex down 700 pts, at 81,000, Nifty 240 pts lower, at 24,700; Bank down

Sonam Wangchuk, Sonam, Wangchuk

Wangchuk stays at Ladakh Bhawan as protesters denied move to Jantar Mantar

Just a day ahead of the hurriedly called Vodafone Idea (Vi) meeting meant to soothe the nerves of investors amid the company's sliding stock price and a negative narrative around it, the telco announced a $3.6-billion (Rs 30,000 crore) deal with glob

Vodafone Idea expands long-term partnership with Ericsson for 5G rollout

Topics : Mattel India Mattel BS Web Reports retail market Companies

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 07 2024 | 2:09 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayStock Market TodayWorld Smile Day 2024ChatGPT CanvasLatest News LIVEOvarian Cancer VaccineIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon