Business Standard
Home / Companies / News / New India Assurance Q2 results: PAT at Rs 71 cr, total income up 2.5%

New India Assurance Q2 results: PAT at Rs 71 cr, total income up 2.5%

The total income of the Mumbai-based entity rose to Rs 10,090 crore from Rs 9,839 crore in the year-ago period, New India Assurance said in a regulatory filing

Q2 earnings, Q2

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 30 2024 | 10:27 PM IST

Listen to This Article

New India Assurance on Wednesday reported a net profit of Rs 71 crore for the second quarter ended September 2024.

The state-owned general insurer had booked a net loss of Rs 200 crore in the year-ago period.

The total income of the Mumbai-based entity rose to Rs 10,090 crore from Rs 9,839 crore in the year-ago period, New India Assurance said in a regulatory filing.

The company's written gross premium also rose to Rs 9,620 crore in the second quarter of this fiscal compared to Rs 9,397 crore a year ago.

Its net premium collection increased to Rs 8,067 crore against Rs 7,894 crore in the same quarter a year ago, it said.

 

However, the total expenditure of the company during the period under review declined to Rs 10,577 crore from Rs 10,628 crore in the year-ago period.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

insurance claim form

New India Assurance increases premiums on health insurance by 10%

Modi, Narendra Modi

PM Modi urges young civil servants to improve 'Ease of Living' for citizens

Ayodhya Diwali Festival

Record 2.5 million diyas set the tone for Ram temple's first Diwali

Premiumbook

The Siege: Ben Macintyre's book recalls a forgotten Iranian hostage crisis

EVs, China EV, electric cars, Electric vehicles

EU to increase tariffs on Chinese EVs to protect its car industry: Report

Topics : New India Assurance Q2 results corporate earnings

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 30 2024 | 10:27 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayAfcons Infra IPO opens TodayGodavari Biorefineries IPO opens todayGold-Silver Price TodayIndia vs New Zealand 2nd Test Day 2 LIVELatest News LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon