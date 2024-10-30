Food delivery aggregator Swiggy early investors see gains from 3x to 35x

Food delivery aggregator Swiggy’s early investors will see returns as high as 35x as the company lists on the Indian bourses.
According to the company’s draft red herring prospectus (DRHP), early backers of the company will see gains in the range of 3x to 35x.
“Early investors are making anywhere between 25 to 35 times returns, if you look at the weighted average cost of their acquisition. Some of them may consider taking some chips off the table. Some of the earlier investors, like Accel, reinvested in our latest round through their other fund,” said Raul Bothra, chief financial officer (CFO) of Swiggy. He was responding to the question of why some investors have not opted to exit during the initial public offering (IPO).
Accel India, one of the early backers of the company, is offloading shares worth Rs 412 crore and will register a gain of 34.9 times. The acquisition cost for Accel when it invested in Swiggy was Rs 11.17 per share.
Similarly, Elevation Capital will realise 34 times gains on its investment in the company, with an acquisition cost of Rs 11.44 per share.
Norwest Venture, which invested in Swiggy’s Series B round in 2015, will make gains of up to 26 times, with an acquisition cost of Rs 14.82 per share.
Prosus, the company’s largest shareholder, has also reduced the number of shares it is selling, as Swiggy increased the primary issue offer. Prosus’s total shareholding in the company is 30.95 per cent, and it is selling 109.1 million shares, down from the earlier 118.2 million shares.