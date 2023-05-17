close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

NHPC bags 200MW project worth Rs 1,007.6 cr from Urja Vikas Nigam

State-run hydro power giant NHPC on Wednesday said that it has received a letter of intent to build a 200 MW solar power project worth Rs 1007.60 crore from Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Solar panel, solar energy

Photo: Bloomberg

1 min read Last Updated : May 17 2023 | 10:40 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

State-run hydro power giant NHPC on Wednesday said that it has received a letter of intent to build a 200 MW solar power project worth Rs 1007.60 from Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam.

"Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam Ltd (GUVNL) had issued a Letter of Intent dated 16.05.2023 to NHPC Limited for 200 MW capacity Solar Power Project within600 MW GSECL's Solar Park at Khavda (GSECL Stage-1)," a BSE filing stated.

The estimated financial implication for the said solar power project would be Rs.1,007.60 crore (approximately).

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Avaada Energy bags 280 MW solar project from Rajasthan Urja Vikas Nigam

SC dismisses GUVNL's appeal for termination of PPA with Lanco Infratech

ACME Group forays into wind power sector with 50 MW project in Gujarat

Rail Vikas Nigam Limited receives the status of Navratna from Centre

NTPC to start feasibility study for 130-MW floating solar plant in Tripura

Compensating employees with money cuts attrition rate to 5%: Report

Promoter of Manyavar brand likely to sell 7% stake for Rs 1,962 crore

Ex-Jet Airways executive Sanjiv Kapoor joins airline service Saudia Group

Walmart-owned Flipkart sees two top-level exits, both after eight years

Auto parts firm Pricol moves CCI over Minda plan to buy 24.5% stake

Topics : NHPC NHPC solar project Gujarat

First Published: May 17 2023 | 10:40 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Google says in compliance with CCI order, pushes ahead with in-app billing

Google
3 min read

NHPC bags 200MW project worth Rs 1,007.6 cr from Urja Vikas Nigam

Solar panel, solar energy
1 min read

Compensating employees with money cuts attrition rate to 5%: Report

jobs, employment, companies, corporate, people
2 min read

Promoter of Manyavar brand likely to sell 7% stake for Rs 1,962 crore

manyavar
1 min read

TeamLease Services Q4 net profit dips by 22.92% to Rs 24.37 crore

Q4 results: Early birds disappoint; combined net of 104 firms down 0.5%
1 min read

Most Popular

View More

Premium

Tata Sons set to earn record dividend worth nearly Rs 33,350 cr in FY23

Tata Sons set to earn record dividend worth nearly Rs 33,350 cr in FY23
3 min read

Reliance Retail, Adani Group no longer bidding for Future Retail: Report

Future Retail
2 min read
Premium

Quickly provide engines for grounded fleet: IndiGo asks Pratt & Whitney

Indigo
3 min read

Adani-Hindenburg case: SC grants Sebi time till August 14 to submit report

sebi
2 min read

KFC-operator India's Devyani's profit falls on expenses, demand slowdown

KFC-operator India's Devyani's profit falls on expenses, demand slowdown
2 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon