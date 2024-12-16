Business Standard
Home / Companies / News / NHPC, BEML partner to develop desilting solutions for hydro plants

NHPC, BEML partner to develop desilting solutions for hydro plants

Upon successful implementation in pilot projects, the solutions are expected to be replicated across other hydro power plants, further strengthening India's renewable energy infrastructure, NHPC

NHPC, Hydro power

NHPC logo | Wikimedia commons

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 16 2024 | 7:13 PM IST

Listen to This Article

NHPC on Monday announced a partnership with BEML to jointly explore opportunities for development of desilting and dredging solutions for hydro power plants.

Besides, the solutions would help mitigate urban waterlogging during monsoons by swiftly clearing canals and culverts, support dredging and desilting operations in inland waterways, coastal areas, ponds, and lakes, NHPC said in a statement.

NHPC and BEML have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) that aims to establish strategic cooperation for the development of advanced desilting and dredging solutions tailored for hydroelectric plants, it said.

Upon successful implementation in pilot projects, the solutions are expected to be replicated across other hydro power plants, further strengthening India's renewable energy infrastructure, NHPC said.

 

NHPC chairman and managing director R K Chaudhary said, "Together, we aim to enhance power generation efficiency, reduce maintenance costs, and support India's ambitious renewable energy objectives. This partnership will not only benefit the power sector but also create a positive impact on the environment and local communities."  BEML CMD Shantanu Roy stated: "By leveraging our collective strengths, we aim to develop advanced desilting and dredging solutions that not only enhance the efficiency of hydroelectric power plants but also contribute to the nation's broader goals of improving infrastructure and water management systems.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

market, stocks, stock market trading, stock market

Stocks to Watch on Dec 10: Vi, Metropolis, MapmyIndia, TaMo, LIC, PFC

NTPC

NTPC Green Energy IPO opens today: How to trade NTPC, other power stocks

market stocks us market share market bullish

NHPC shares plummet 5% after co reports net profit fall in Q2FY25

NHPC, Hydro power

NHPC Q2 results: Net profit falls 37%, revenue rises to Rs 3,402 cr

Market, BSE, NSE, NIfty

Q2 results today: M&M, Lupin, NHPC, and RVNL among 166 to post earnings

Topics : NHPC BEML Hydropower sector

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 16 2024 | 7:13 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEParliament Winter Session 2024 LIVELatest News LIVEMarket TodayStocks To Watch TodayVishal Mega Mart IPO AllotmentMobikwik IPO Allotment TodaySai Life Sciences IPO AllotmentIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon