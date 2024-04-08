NIIT appoints Pankaj Prabhakar Jathar as new CEO with effect from July 1

NIIT Ltd on Monday announced the appointment of Pankaj Prabhakar Jathar as its new Chief Executive Officer.

The appointment shall be with effect from July 1, 2024, the company said in a regulatory filing.

Jathar replaces Sapnesh Lalla who will continue to serve as non-executive director at NIIT Limited and remain CEO of NIIT Learning Systems.

Gurgaon-based NIIT is a skills and talent development company offering online & offline training courses.

NIIT shares closed 2.03 per cent down at Rs 110.75 on BSE.