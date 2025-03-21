Friday, March 21, 2025 | 08:34 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Companies / News / Nine injured at Tata Steel Kalinganagar plant, no impact on production

Tata steel

Tata Steel said that it was committed to providing “the best possible care and all necessary efforts are being made to ensure their well-being”. | Photo: Reuters

BS Reporter Kolkata
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 21 2025 | 8:31 PM IST

Nine workers were injured in an accident at Tata Steel’s Kalinganagar plant on Friday, the company said in a statement.
 
Tata Steel said that an accident occurred at the steel melting shop of Tata Steel Kalinganagar at around 11:30 am. Nine individuals were injured in the incident and were immediately taken to Tata Steel Medica Hospital for medical attention, and one of them has already been discharged after first aid, the company statement mentioned.
 
The medical team is currently attending to the injured and has confirmed that everyone is now out of danger, it added.
 
Tata Steel said that it was committed to providing “the best possible care and all necessary efforts are being made to ensure their well-being”.
 
 
The incident has been intimated to the concerned authorities and the family members of the injured persons. The incident site has been barricaded and an internal investigation is underway. “We are taking all necessary steps to address the situation,” the company said, adding that there was no impact on production.
 
In September 2024, Tata Steel kick-started its new blast furnace at Kalinganagar, taking the capacity from 3 million tonnes to 8 million tonnes.
 

