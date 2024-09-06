Business Standard
NLC India aims to start early mining of Odisha's Machhakata coal block

NLC India

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 06 2024 | 4:49 PM IST

State-owned NLC India Ltd is aiming to start the mining of Machhakata coal block in Odisha ahead of schedule.
Machhakata coal block is the second commercial coal block and the biggest among the NLCIL's mining projects.
NLC India Ltd (NLCIL) had emerged as the successful bidder for Machhakata (Revised) coal block in Angul district of Odisha under the commercial coal block e-auction held in July.
The Machhakata coal block, having reserves of 1.4 billion tonnes (BT), with average Grade of G10-G11, and capacity of 30 MTPA, is expected to be one among the top five biggest mines in the country, NLCIL said in a statement.
 
"NLCIL aims to commence the mining ahead of schedule. This marks another milestone towards realising NLCIL's Corporate Plan 2030," the statement added.
Machhakata Coal Block's vesting order was issued on Thursday.

The company had earlier said that it is committed to its capacity addition in line with its vision of achieving more than 100 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) by 2030 from the present 50 MTPA.
NLC India's core business is mining and power generation.
Meanwhile, the coal ministry on Monday executed the Coal Mining Development and Production Agreements for three coal mines that were auctioned.
The mines for which agreements were executed are Machhakata (Revised) coal mine, Kudanali Lubri coal mine, and Sakhigopal-B Kakurhi coal mine, the coal ministry said in a statement.
The successful bidders are NLC India Ltd, Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation Ltd, and Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation Limited, respectively.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

