SpiceJet plans to raise over Rs 3,200 cr through debt, equity instruments

SpiceJet plans to raise over Rs 3,200 cr through debt, equity instruments

Spicejet plans to raise Rs 2,500 crore through QIP and Rs 736 crore through Previous Warrants and promoter infusion, it said

Spicejet |(Photo: Shutterstock)

Press Trust of India Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 06 2024 | 4:25 PM IST

Cash-strapped domestic carrier SpiceJet plans to raise over Rs 3,200 crore through various debt and equity instruments and capital infusion by the promoter, the airline said in a corporate presentation.
The funds will be utilised in fleet ungrounding, liability settlement, new fleet induction and other general purposes, SpiceJet said in the presentation.
"SpiceJet plans to raise Rs 2,500 crore through QIP and Rs 736 crore through Previous Warrants and promoter infusion," it said.
The proposed fundraising is subject to shareholders' approval, it added.
 

First Published: Sep 06 2024 | 4:07 PM IST

