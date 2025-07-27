Sunday, July 27, 2025 | 11:08 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / NLC India exploring possibilities to source rare earth from overseas: CMD

NLC India exploring possibilities to source rare earth from overseas: CMD

The remarks came amid China's recent curbs on exports of rare earth elements, impacting the global supply chain of the critical mineral

China has intensified its strategic dominance over the global supply of rare earth elements by adding critical minerals to its export control list.

State-owned NLC India Ltd is exploring possibilities to source rare earth element from overseas.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 27 2025 | 11:07 AM IST

Listen to This Article

State-owned NLC India Ltd is exploring possibilities to source rare earth element from overseas and the company has also begun preliminary talks for lithium blocks in Mali, West Africa and for copper and cobalt mines in the Republic of the Congo, its CMD Prasanna Kumar Motupalli said.

The remarks came amid China's recent curbs on exports of rare earth elements, impacting the global supply chain of the critical mineral which has diverse usage ranging from the manufacturing of home appliances to electric vehicles.

In an interview to PTI, Motupalli said that both mines and coal ministries have very clearly communicated to the Navratna firm to "aggressively" explore and mine both critical mineral blocks and rare earth elements.

 

"We are in touch with the Ministry of Mines and Ministry of Coal, and based on the advice from them we have started taking initial steps of some of the mines abroad. So as on date we are studying some lithium mines in Mali and copper and cobalt mines in the Republic of the Congo," the Chairman and Managing Director (CMD) said.

The CMD said that the things are still at the preliminary stage and future course of action will be decided after the signing of the non-disclosure agreement which is expected this month.

Also Read

Renewable energy, climate

NLC India arm NIRL to go public in Q2FY27; raise ₹4,000 crore: CMD

Argentina lithium mines, lithium battery

NLC India in advanced talks with Russian govt firm for sourcing lithium

NLC India

NLC India receives Letter of Award from TN Green Energy Corporation

Ahead of the first offshore mineral auctions, the central government has introduced royalty rates for construction sand, polymetallic nodules, and overburden or waste—key minerals to be extracted through offshore mining. The royalty rate for dolomite

CIL, Hindustan Zinc winners in 5th round of critical mineral block auction

Indian equity benchmarks, Sensex gain, Nifty 50 index, Reliance Industries stock, FPI inflows India, foreign portfolio investors, market capitalization BSE, Indian stock market rally, Indian stock market growth, Reliance Industries rally, Sensex Nift

Why did NLC India share price rally 9% on May 20? Key details here

"But we will be cautious while finalising this. We will be taking all the factors of socio-economic condition, stability in the respective countries and then we will move forward," he explained.

The company, he said, is targeting to produce one million metric tonnes of critical mineral in the next five years from both domestic sources and overseas.

The company had earlier bagged two critical and strategic mineral blocks located in Balod district of Chhattisgarh. The blocks -- Semhardih Phosphorite and Limestone Block and Raipura Phosphorite and Limestone Block -- were awarded to NLCIL through an auction route.

The CMD exuded optimism that the exploration of both the blocks will begin at the earliest.

NLC India's core businesses include mining of coal and lignite as well as power generation.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

India INC, family settlement, GenNext

India Inc faces a surge in family feuds amid succession planning vacuum

Larsen and Toubro (L&T)

L&T Technology Services bags $60 million order from US telecom firm

whirlpool

Whirlpool India Q1FY26: Net profit steady at ₹146 cr despite revenue dip

Kotak mahindra bank, kotak

Kotak Mahindra Bank consolidated adj net profit up 1% at ₹4,472 crore in Q1

Under Sunjay's leadership, Sona Comstar evolved into a global auto-tech powerhouse. The Gurugram-based company currently has 12 manufacturing facilities with over 6,300 employees across India, China, Mexico, Serbia, and the US, with its revenues touc

Sona Comstar shareholders appoint Sunjay Kapur's wife Priya as director

Topics : NLC India NLC India Ltd Metals & minerals

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 27 2025 | 11:07 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayNSDL IPOKCET NEET UG Seat AllotmentHDB FinancialSaiyaara Box Office CollectionQ1 Result TodayUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon