Home / Companies / News / Sona Comstar shareholders appoint Sunjay Kapur's wife Priya as director

Sona Comstar shareholders appoint Sunjay Kapur's wife Priya as director

The shareholders approved the appointment of Priya, wife of former chairman Sunjay Kapur, in the annual general meeting on July 25

Under Sunjay's leadership, Sona Comstar evolved into a global auto-tech powerhouse. The Gurugram-based company currently has 12 manufacturing facilities with over 6,300 employees across India, China, Mexico, Serbia, and the US, with its revenues touc

Sunjay Kapur, chairman of Sona Comstar, passed away in London on June 12 while playing polo

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 26 2025 | 2:59 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Shareholders of auto components firm Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd have approved the appointment of Priya Sachdev Kapur as a non-executive director with requisite majority.

The shareholders approved the appointment of Priya, wife of former chairman Sunjay Kapur, in the annual general meeting on July 25, Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd (Sona Comstar) said in a regulatory filing.

Priya has been appointed as an Additional Director in the capacity of Non-Executive Director with effect from June 23, 2025, it said.

Sunjay Kapur, chairman of Sona Comstar, passed away in London on June 12 while playing polo.

 

Following his demise, the company's board unanimously appointed Jeffery Mark Overly as the chairman on June 23, 2025.

Rani Kapur, mother of Sunjay and former chairperson of the Sona group, in a letter dated July 24 to the board alleged that while the family mourned the death of Sunjay last month, some people chose this as an opportune time to wrest control and usurp the family legacy.

First Published: Jul 26 2025 | 2:59 PM IST

