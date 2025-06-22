Sunday, June 22, 2025 | 03:33 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / NLC India receives Letter of Award from TN Green Energy Corporation

NLC India receives Letter of Award from TN Green Energy Corporation

This is the first large-scale BES system project to be undertaken by NLCIL Group and marks a major milestone, the Tamil Nadu-based company said

NLC India

Press Trust of India Chennai
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 22 2025 | 3:31 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The NLC India Renewables Ltd, a subsidiary of NLC India, has received the Letter of Award (LoA) from the state government backed Tamil Nadu Green Energy Corporation Ltd for the development of three standalone Battery Energy Storage (BES) systems in the state.

This is the first large-scale BES system project to be undertaken by NLCIL Group and marks a major milestone, the Tamil Nadu-based company said. 

The projects would be implemented under the Build-Own-Operate model with Viability Gap Funding support, NLC India said in a press release on Sunday.

 

Each project with an aggregate capacity of 250MW/500MWh would be established at 400/230/110 kV Ottapidaram Sub Station, Tuticorin, 400/230/110 kV Anuppankulam Sub Station in Virudhunagar district and 400/230/110 kV Kayathar Sub Station, Tuticorin in the state.

The company had bagged the projects through a 'competitive bidding process', it added. 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Jayaramakrishnan Balasubramanian, category leader for Amazon Medical, Dhruv Gupta, co-founder of Orange Health Labs

Amazon enters India's $15 bn diagnostics market with At-Home testing

real estate

Raymond Realty to launch ₹14,000 cr projects in FY26, listing on July 1

JSW energy

JSW Energy joins race for Raigarh Champa Rail Infra after NCLAT nod

NTPC

NTPC begins commercial supply from 52 MW unit of Nokh solar project

Spicejet

SpiceJet to pay ₹25K compensation to passenger for issuing wrong ticket

Topics : NLC India Green energy renewable energy

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 22 2025 | 3:31 PM IST

Explore News

Israel-Iran Conflict LIVEDelhi Weather TodayEppeltone Engineer IPO allotmentENG vs IND Live ScoreInternational Yoga Day 2025 QuotesPremier League 2025 ScheduleOperation SindhuHoneymoon Murder CaseGarena Free Fire CodeUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon