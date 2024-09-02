Business Standard
NMDC reports 9.9% drop in iron ore production at 3.07 mn tonnes in August

NMDC reports 9.9% drop in iron ore production at 3.07 mn tonnes in August

The company had produced 3.41 MT of iron ore in the corresponding month of the previous fiscal, NMDC said in a regulatory filing

NMDC

Photo: X@nmdclimited

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 02 2024 | 11:39 PM IST

Country's largest iron ore miner NMDC on Monday reported a 9.9 per cent drop in production of iron ore at 3.07 million tonnes (MT) in August.
The company had produced 3.41 MT of iron ore in the corresponding month of the previous fiscal, NMDC said in a regulatory filing.
The company's sales also declined to 3.14 million tonnes in August this year, from 3.54 MT in the corresponding month of previous fiscal.
The company's cumulative iron ore output fell to 14.43 MT in April-August 2024, from 16.56 MT in the year-ago period.
Sales dropped to 16.27 MT in April-August period, from 17.43 MT in the corresponding period of previous fiscal.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : NMDC NMDC stock National Mineral Exploration Policy (NMEP) Iron Ore Iron ore production

First Published: Sep 02 2024 | 11:39 PM IST

