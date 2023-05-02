NMDC's iron ore production rises 11.42% to 3.51 mn tonnes in April

State-owned NMDC Ltd on Tuesday reported an 11.42 per cent rise in its iron ore production of 3.51 million tonne (MT) in April 2023.

It produced 3.15 MT of iron ore in the same month last year, NMDC said in a BSE filing.

Last month, the company's sales rose by around 10 per cent to 3.43 MT from 3.12 MT in April 2022.

Besides iron ore, Hyderabad-based NMDC is also involved in the exploration of a wide range of minerals like copper, rock phosphate, limestone, dolomite and gypsum.

