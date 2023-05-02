close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

NMDC's iron ore production rises 11.42% to 3.51 mn tonnes in April

Last month, the company's sales rose by around 10 per cent to 3.43 MT from 3.12 MT in April 2022

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Photo courtesy: www.nmdc.co.in

Photo courtesy: www.nmdc.co.in

1 min read Last Updated : May 02 2023 | 4:24 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

State-owned NMDC Ltd on Tuesday reported an 11.42 per cent rise in its iron ore production of 3.51 million tonne (MT) in April 2023.

It produced 3.15 MT of iron ore in the same month last year, NMDC said in a BSE filing.

Last month, the company's sales rose by around 10 per cent to 3.43 MT from 3.12 MT in April 2022.

Besides iron ore, Hyderabad-based NMDC is also involved in the exploration of a wide range of minerals like copper, rock phosphate, limestone, dolomite and gypsum.

Also Read

Iron ore miner NMDC exploring lithium reserves in Australia's Perth

Higher prices, volumes key positives for iron ore miner NMDC stock

NMDC increases iron ore lump rates by Rs 200 to Rs 4,300 per tonne

NMDC hikes iron ore lump rate by Rs 100/tonne; fines Rs 200 per tonne

NMDC: A long-term play on steel cycle; may see decline in FY23 revenues

Uber confident on profit as ride-sharing makes strong start to 2023

Pfizer beats profit estimates as new drugs offset Covid products slump

Airtel, Dialog, Axiata sign binding term sheet to combine ops in Sri Lanka

Google pays entire Rs 1,338 crore penalty to CCI in Android case

S&P Global unveils enhanced employee benefits with 'People First 9.0'

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : NMDC Iron Ore Mineral

First Published: May 02 2023 | 5:09 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Uber confident on profit as ride-sharing makes strong start to 2023

uber
2 min read

Pfizer beats profit estimates as new drugs offset Covid products slump

Pfizer Vaccine, Coronavirus vaccine
1 min read

Lyft's new CEO David Risher tackles a job requiring some heavy lifting

Photo: Bloomberg
6 min read

Airtel, Dialog, Axiata sign binding term sheet to combine ops in Sri Lanka

Bharti Airtel
2 min read

Ambuja Cements Q4 net profit up 1.61%, declares dividend of Rs 2.5 apiece

Ambuja Cements
1 min read

Most Popular

View More

EdTech startup Byju's seeks to reassure workers after office raid

Byju Raveendran
2 min read
Premium

Swiggy's new Rs 2 'platform fee' on food delivery order irks users

Swiggy, food delivery app, online food delivery
3 min read

Adani Green Energy net profit up 4-fold to Rs 507 cr in March quarter

Adani, Adani Group
3 min read
Premium

Facing the heat: Govt slaps Rs 249-crore fine on Hero Electric, Okinawa

Hero Electric scooter
4 min read
Premium

Govt faces hurdles in wooing Taiwan's chip assembly and testing firms

semiconductor
3 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthor
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon