Airtel, Dialog, Axiata sign binding term sheet to combine ops in Sri Lanka



The company said in a regulatory filing, the proposed transaction envisages Airtel being granted a stake in Dialog, representing the fair value of Airtel Lanka. Airtel would accordingly be issued new shares in Dialog upon completion of the transaction. Bharti Airtel Limited, Dialog Axiata Plc, and Axiata Group Berhad, on Tuesday, entered into a binding term sheet to combine operations of Bharti Airtel Lanka (Private) Limited.



The parties will issue further announcements in due course should there be any material developments. Discussions with respect to the proposed transaction are ongoing between the parties and also with the relevant regulatory authorities as per applicable laws and regulations. The proposed transaction is subject to the signing of definitive agreements and necessary closing conditions including applicable regulatory and shareholder approvals.



In a filing with the stock exchanges, the company said, the Airtel-Bridgepointe partnership will enable US enterprises interested in expanding to India and Africa to leverage Airtel’s digital infrastructure solution. On Monday, Bharti Airtel announced its strategic partnership with Bridgepointe Technologies, a tech advisory firm that helps mid-market and enterprise companies bridge the gap between tech investments and business results.

Also Read India will help Sri Lanka in oil sector despite recent changes: Officials IND vs SL 1st T20I: Toss update, India Predicted XI vs Sri Lanka in Mumbai IND vs SL 3rd T20I: Toss details; Predicted playing XI of India, Sri Lanka IND vs SL 1st ODI: Toss details; Predicted playing XI of India, Sri Lanka Airtel may end cheap subscription plans but decision has risks: Analysts Google pays entire Rs 1,338 crore penalty to CCI in Android case S&P Global unveils enhanced employee benefits with 'People First 9.0' CPCL MD Arvind Kumar among 10 in race for Indian Oil Corporation's top job Delhi most forgetful, phones most likely to be left behind: Uber's index IFFCO's net profit increases by 62% to record Rs 3,053 cr last fiscal