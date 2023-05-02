Pfizer beats profit estimates as new drugs offset Covid products slump



The drugmaker is under pressure to spend the windfall gains from strong demand for its Covid products during the pandemic to mitigate a looming patent cliff for some of its top drugs, as well as a steep decline in Covid-related sales. Pfizer Inc on Tuesday beat analysts' estimates for first-quarter profit as strong demand for its recently acquired products and pneumococcal vaccines helped offset the impact from declining sales of its Covid-19 products.



Sales of its Covid-19 vaccine Comirnaty and antiviral treatment, Paxlovid, came in at $7.1 billion for the quarter. Pfizer expects 2023 to be a "transition year" for its Covid products, before potential returning to growth in 2024.



Shares of the company rose nearly 2% before the bell. Sales from its family of pneumococcal vaccines were $1.59 billion for the quarter, slightly above estimates of $1.58 billion, according to Refinitiv estimates.

Also Read Pfizer India Q2 PAT rises to Rs 226 crore on lower costs, price hikes Pfizer predicts bigger-than-expected sales drop for two key products DCGI approves Biological E's 14-valent pneumococcal conjugate vaccine Risk of myocarditis after Covid vaccination increases but very low: Study Around 1 mn children above 5 years deprived of Covid vaccines in Nepal Airtel, Dialog, Axiata sign binding term sheet to combine ops in Sri Lanka Google pays entire Rs 1,338 crore penalty to CCI in Android case S&P Global unveils enhanced employee benefits with 'People First 9.0' CPCL MD Arvind Kumar among 10 in race for Indian Oil Corporation's top job Delhi most forgetful, phones most likely to be left behind: Uber's index



The drugmaker reaffirmed its annual profit forecast of $3.25 to $3.45 per share. Excluding items, the US drugmaker earned $1.23 per share for the quarter ended March 31, compared with estimates of 98 cents, according to Refinitiv estimates.