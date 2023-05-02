close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Pfizer beats profit estimates as new drugs offset Covid products slump

Pfizer expects 2023 to be a "transition year" for its Covid products, before potential returning to growth in 2024

Reuters
Pfizer Vaccine, Coronavirus vaccine

Photo: Shutterstock

1 min read Last Updated : May 02 2023 | 4:54 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Pfizer Inc on Tuesday beat analysts' estimates for first-quarter profit as strong demand for its recently acquired products and pneumococcal vaccines helped offset the impact from declining sales of its Covid-19 products.
The drugmaker is under pressure to spend the windfall gains from strong demand for its Covid products during the pandemic to mitigate a looming patent cliff for some of its top drugs, as well as a steep decline in Covid-related sales.

Pfizer expects 2023 to be a "transition year" for its Covid products, before potential returning to growth in 2024.
Sales of its Covid-19 vaccine Comirnaty and antiviral treatment, Paxlovid, came in at $7.1 billion for the quarter.

Sales from its family of pneumococcal vaccines were $1.59 billion for the quarter, slightly above estimates of $1.58 billion, according to Refinitiv estimates.
Shares of the company rose nearly 2% before the bell.

Also Read

Pfizer India Q2 PAT rises to Rs 226 crore on lower costs, price hikes

Pfizer predicts bigger-than-expected sales drop for two key products

DCGI approves Biological E's 14-valent pneumococcal conjugate vaccine

Risk of myocarditis after Covid vaccination increases but very low: Study

Around 1 mn children above 5 years deprived of Covid vaccines in Nepal

Airtel, Dialog, Axiata sign binding term sheet to combine ops in Sri Lanka

Google pays entire Rs 1,338 crore penalty to CCI in Android case

S&P Global unveils enhanced employee benefits with 'People First 9.0'

CPCL MD Arvind Kumar among 10 in race for Indian Oil Corporation's top job

Delhi most forgetful, phones most likely to be left behind: Uber's index


Excluding items, the US drugmaker earned $1.23 per share for the quarter ended March 31, compared with estimates of 98 cents, according to Refinitiv estimates.
The drugmaker reaffirmed its annual profit forecast of $3.25 to $3.45 per share.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Coronavirus Pfizer drugs Coronavirus Vaccine

First Published: May 02 2023 | 4:54 PM IST

Latest News

View More

NMDC's iron ore production rises 11.42% to 3.51 mn tonnes in April

mining
1 min read

Uber confident on profit as ride-sharing makes strong start to 2023

uber
2 min read

Lyft's new CEO David Risher tackles a job requiring some heavy lifting

Photo: Bloomberg
6 min read

Pfizer beats profit estimates as new drugs offset Covid products slump

Pfizer Vaccine, Coronavirus vaccine
1 min read

Airtel, Dialog, Axiata sign binding term sheet to combine ops in Sri Lanka

Bharti Airtel
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Premium

Swiggy's new Rs 2 'platform fee' on food delivery order irks users

Swiggy, food delivery app, online food delivery
3 min read

EdTech startup Byju's seeks to reassure workers after office raid

Byju Raveendran
2 min read

Adani Green Energy net profit up 4-fold to Rs 507 cr in March quarter

Adani, Adani Group
3 min read
Premium

Facing the heat: Govt slaps Rs 249-crore fine on Hero Electric, Okinawa

Hero Electric scooter
4 min read
Premium

Govt faces hurdles in wooing Taiwan's chip assembly and testing firms

semiconductor
3 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthor
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon