close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

S&P Global unveils enhanced employee benefits with 'People First 9.0'

S&P Global employs around 12,500 people, with a 35 per cent diversity rate across its offices in Ahmedabad, Hyderabad, Gurugram, Bengaluru, Mumbai and Noida

IANS New Delhi
S&P Global

S&P Global

3 min read Last Updated : May 02 2023 | 3:35 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

S&P Global on Tuesday launched "People First 9.0", the latest iteration of its enhanced global benefits policy across all its markets, including India.

The policy impacts more than 12,500 people in India with a commitment to lead with care and empathy and enable the company's people to thrive at work, at home and in life.

According to the company, the policy embodies a mindset and philosophy that inspires a comprehensive support mechanism for employees and aims to create a culture of belonging and inclusiveness.

Dimitra Manis, Chief Purpose Officer of S&P Global, said that people are at the foundation of their business.

"They make S&P Global the innovative and forward-thinking place it is. Leading with compassion enriches the lives of our people and their communities, and in turn, enables our people to perform with a growth-mindset and customer-centric approach. Our 'People First' ethos is also inherent in our values of Discovery, Partnership, and Integrity; and personifying these values is core to how we accelerate progress," Manis added.

S&P Global employs around 12,500 people, with a 35 per cent diversity rate across its offices in Ahmedabad, Hyderabad, Gurugram, Bengaluru, Mumbai and Noida.

Also Read

Workplace harassment widespread, especially among young, migrants: Survey

Workplace imbalance hurting, expect employee engagement in 2023: Experts

Indian women more stressed than their global counterparts: Deloitte report

Global Surfaces makes stellar debut; zooms 23% over issue price

Focus on labour reforms, social security for informal workers in 2023

CPCL MD Arvind Kumar among 10 in race for Indian Oil Corporation's top job

Delhi most forgetful, phones most likely to be left behind: Uber's index

IFFCO's net profit increases by 62% to record Rs 3,053 cr last fiscal

Fintech firm BharatPe acquires controlling stake in NBFC Trillion Loans

Go First stops taking flight bookings for May 3 and 4 amid cash crunch

The 'People First' policy has been built on employee feedback and has included benefits like increasing parental leave to 26 weeks, annual health checks, flexible paid time off, care leave and multiple enhancements to support one's lifestyle, time, pay, family, and career.

In the ninth version, "People First 9.0" introduces multiple benefits to help people grow, feel engaged and fulfilled.

Some of the new policies include securing the salary of any S&P Global employee unable to work due to a diagnosis of cancer or other chronic disease or serious illness for up to one year, so they can stay focused on their treatment and recovery and nursing parents support including milk shipping in case of business travel; hospital grade Medela pump in every office location

It also offers menopause support via temperature controlled rooms, flexible working and unlimited paid leaves for managing menopausal symptoms; avoiding Friday meetings out of respect for global time zones and people's schedules and continuing its five additional annual wellness days off above the existing leave policy.

The new policies also have continued learning and digital tool adoption for growth and development, including a Global Education Support programme for current and past employees with Cornell and Emeritus and flexible and hybrid working across all offices in India and globally.

"We are committed to inspire our people to learn and build teams that help foster trust and belonging. This is our chance to give back to our employees and build a positive working environment that helps people bring their true selves to work," said Nilam Patel, Head-India Operations at S&P Global.

--IANS

na/prw/dpb

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : S&P global Ratings S&P employee

First Published: May 02 2023 | 4:13 PM IST

Latest News

View More

CPCL MD Arvind Kumar among 10 in race for Indian Oil Corporation's top job

IOC, oil company, Indian Oil Corporation
3 min read

Punjab & Sind Bank's Q4 net profit up 32%, gross NPAs down to 6.97%

Bank, money, Banks
1 min read

UCO Bank Q4 net profit rises 86% to Rs 581.24 cr, NPA down to 4.78%

UCO Bank posts Rs 440.57 crore loss in Q1, asset quality deteriorates
2 min read

Delhi most forgetful, phones most likely to be left behind: Uber's index

Uber
3 min read

USFDA puts on hold Sun Pharma trials on dermatological drug regimen

Sun Pharma
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

EdTech startup Byju's seeks to reassure workers after office raid

Byju Raveendran
2 min read
Premium

Swiggy's new Rs 2 'platform fee' on food delivery order irks users

Swiggy, food delivery app, online food delivery
3 min read

Adani Green Energy net profit up 4-fold to Rs 507 cr in March quarter

Adani, Adani Group
3 min read
Premium

Facing the heat: Govt slaps Rs 249-crore fine on Hero Electric, Okinawa

Hero Electric scooter
4 min read
Premium

Govt faces hurdles in wooing Taiwan's chip assembly and testing firms

semiconductor
3 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthor
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon