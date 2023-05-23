No definite timeline yet for resuming flights: Go First tells DGCA

The DGCA had on May 8 ordered the airline to stop selling tickets and issued a show cause notice for not operating flights in a safe and reliable manner. Go First stopped operating flights from May 3 after filing an insolvency application with the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) due to cash crunch.

Go First does not have a definite timeline yet for resuming flights, the airline told the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Tuesday.