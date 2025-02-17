Business Standard

Not in discussions for ventures with other airlines at present: flydubai

The statement comes against the backdrop of reports that the airline along with Busy Bee Airways might be looking at buying the assets of grounded Go First

flydubai

The company that it continuously looks for opportunities to grow the network organically in India.| Photo: Wikipedia

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 17 2025 | 7:26 PM IST

Gulf carrier flydubai on Monday said it continuously looks for opportunities to organically grow its network in India and is not in any discussions for ventures with other airlines at present.

The statement comes against the backdrop of reports that the airline along with Busy Bee Airways might be looking at buying the assets of grounded Go First.  ALSO READ: FlyDubai eyes to start domestic airline in India by acquiring Go First

Meanwhile, Nishant Pitti, the majority shareholder in Busy Bee Airways, on Monday said there are no discussions with flydubai.

India has always been a very important market for flydubai, an airline spokesperson said in the statement and added that it continuously looks for opportunities to grow the network organically in India.

 

"We are not currently in any discussions for ventures with other airlines. If this changes in the future, an official announcement will be made," the spokesperson said.

On January 20, the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) ordered the liquidation of Go First, the budget carrier that stopped flying nearly two years ago amid financial woes.

Busy Bee Airways has challenged the ruling before the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT).

"No discussions with FlyDubai. This is an old story. We are sub judice at NCLAT and won't decide until the process is clear. However, India needs more airlines, not fewer," Pitti, also the co-founder of travel portal EaseMyTrip, said in a post on X.

Topics : flydubai Indian airlines civil aviation sector

First Published: Feb 17 2025 | 7:26 PM IST

