IPO-bound Udaan raises $75 million from M&G, Lightspeed, and others

Udaan, India’s largest business-to-business (B2B) e-commerce firm, has raised $75 million in equity funding in Series G, according to sources. Udaan co-founder and chief executive officer (CEO) Vaibhav Gupta informed the employees about the funding while addressing them in a town hall. He also mentioned that the company is in advanced discussions to close an additional equity round of $25 million from potential investors in the coming quarter.
This latest funding round, led by M&G Plc with strong participation from existing investors, including Lightspeed Venture Partners, follows Udaan's last funding round, in which the company had raised $340 million in December 2023. The company’s valuation remains the same at about $1.8 billion.
As per sources, Udaan plans to utilise the funds to further enhance customer experience, deepen market penetration, strengthen strategic vendor partnerships, and bolster long-term capabilities in supply chain and credit. A query to Udaan remained unanswered as of press time.
Udaan has raised a total of $1.88 billion from investors such as M&G Plc, Lightspeed Venture Partners, and DST Global.
The funding comes at a time when Udaan recently received approval from the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) for its internal corporate restructuring plan. By consolidating into a single entity, the restructuring will enhance Udaan's agility and pave the way for various financing options, including the ability to pursue an initial public offering (IPO) in India by 2026, according to people familiar with the matter.
“The company is preparing for an IPO by the end of 2025 or early next year,” said a person.
The approved restructuring consolidates Udaan’s businesses across various entities into Hiveloop Ecommerce Pvt Ltd, setting the stage for operationalising a flagship entity. The scheme strengthens Udaan's operating model by unifying its business into an integrated structure. This would significantly simplify operations and create efficiencies.
Udaan competes with players such as Amazon, Flipkart, and Reliance’s JioMart in the B2B e-commerce space. This segment is expected to surpass sales of $125 billion by 2027, expanding at a compound annual growth rate of 45 per cent, according to a report by Avendus Capital.
The firm’s revenue reached Rs 5,700 crore for FY24. It reduced Ebitda (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation) burn by 36 per cent year-on-year to Rs 923 crore. There was also a 35 per cent decline in SG&A (selling, general, and administrative) expenses, reflecting the resilience of the company’s business model and the operational efficiencies driven by disciplined execution.
According to company sources, the firm is on track to achieving profitability, with 65 per cent revenue growth and over a 70 per cent increase in daily transacting buyers, driving deeper market penetration and increasing wallet share among retailers. Additionally, gross margins have improved by 200 basis points and contribution margins by 300 basis points, alongside a 20 per cent increase in buyer wallet share and a monthly repeat ratio of over 90 per cent.