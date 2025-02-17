Tata Capital plans to raise Rs 15,000 crore through green bonds, NCDs

Tata Capital, the Tata group’s financial services firm, is planning to raise Rs 15,000 crore ($1.72 billion) through debt, including issuing green bonds and non-convertible debentures (NCDs). The board of directors of the company cleared the fundraising plans early this month.
Tata Capital, which is facing the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) deadline to get its shares listed by September this year, will use the proceeds from the debt fundraising for on-lending purposes and business operations. Funds raised through green bonds are lent for projects such as renewable energy, energy efficiency, or clean transportation.
The twin issues were cleared by the board on February 6, including raising Rs 10,000 crore through green bonds and market-linked NCDs on a private placement basis. Another Rs 5,000 crore is to be raised by issuing secured redeemable NCDs with a liquidity window facility, as per the company’s filings.
Tata Capital did not comment on its fundraising plans.
In June last year, the boards of Tata Capital and Tata Motors Finance approved the merger of the latter into Tata Capital. This merger has now received approval from the RBI and the respective lenders of both companies.
According to rating firm Fitch Ratings, Tata Capital is designated as an 'Upper Layer' non-banking financial company (NBFC) by the RBI and is subject to higher regulatory requirements, including a public listing by September. The public issuance would improve the company's capital base and further reduce leverage, it said, adding that Tata Sons, which currently holds a 93 per cent stake in Tata Capital, is unlikely to dilute its stake below 75 per cent in the planned initial public offering (IPO).
After Tata Capital’s merger with Tata Motors Finance (TMFL), TMF Holdings (a core investment company owned by Tata Motors) will hold a 4.7 per cent stake in the merged entity.