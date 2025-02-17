Business Standard

Monday, February 17, 2025 | 07:22 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Tata Capital plans to raise Rs 15,000 crore through green bonds, NCDs

Tata Capital plans to raise Rs 15,000 crore through green bonds, NCDs

Tata Capital, which is facing the RBI deadline to get its shares listed by September this year, will use the proceeds from the debt fundraising for on-lending purposes and business operations

Rupee, Indian rupee

Photo: Bloomberg

Dev Chatterjee Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 17 2025 | 7:20 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Tata Capital, the Tata group’s financial services firm, is planning to raise Rs 15,000 crore ($1.72 billion) through debt, including issuing green bonds and non-convertible debentures (NCDs). The board of directors of the company cleared the fundraising plans early this month.
 
Tata Capital, which is facing the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) deadline to get its shares listed by September this year, will use the proceeds from the debt fundraising for on-lending purposes and business operations. Funds raised through green bonds are lent for projects such as renewable energy, energy efficiency, or clean transportation.
 
The twin issues were cleared by the board on February 6, including raising Rs 10,000 crore through green bonds and market-linked NCDs on a private placement basis. Another Rs 5,000 crore is to be raised by issuing secured redeemable NCDs with a liquidity window facility, as per the company’s filings.
 
 
Tata Capital did not comment on its fundraising plans.
 
In June last year, the boards of Tata Capital and Tata Motors Finance approved the merger of the latter into Tata Capital. This merger has now received approval from the RBI and the respective lenders of both companies.

Also Read

Dollar

Apex Kidney Care secures FDI worth $9 mn from Swiss Blue Earth Capital

ipo market listing share market

Tata Capital sets stage for IPO with articles of association update

The Tata group's unlisted financial services businesses have reported hefty profits for the year, with Tata Capital, the group's financial services business, reporting a profit of Rs 2,492 crore on revenues of Rs 13,309 crore, as per Tata Sons' annua

Tata Capital raises $400 mn via maiden dollar-denominated bond issue

The Tata group's unlisted financial services businesses have reported hefty profits for the year, with Tata Capital, the group's financial services business, reporting a profit of Rs 2,492 crore on revenues of Rs 13,309 crore, as per Tata Sons' annua

Tata Capital raises $400 million through maiden international bond

Tata, Tata Group

Tata Group stocks zoom up to 12% on reports of Tata Capital's Rs 15K-cr IPO

 
According to rating firm Fitch Ratings, Tata Capital is designated as an 'Upper Layer' non-banking financial company (NBFC) by the RBI and is subject to higher regulatory requirements, including a public listing by September. The public issuance would improve the company's capital base and further reduce leverage, it said, adding that Tata Sons, which currently holds a 93 per cent stake in Tata Capital, is unlikely to dilute its stake below 75 per cent in the planned initial public offering (IPO).
 
After Tata Capital’s merger with Tata Motors Finance (TMFL), TMF Holdings (a core investment company owned by Tata Motors) will hold a 4.7 per cent stake in the merged entity.
 

More From This Section

Airtel

Airtel completes landing of SEA-ME-WE-6 submarine cable in Chennai

Artificial Intelligence, AI

Govt, Intel partner to launch AI for Entrepreneurship initiative for youth

Balbir Singh Dhillon, Head of Audi India

Luxury car segment like a growing startup, may hit 5% of car sales: Audi

Volkswagen

Won't stop Volkswagen consignment in $1.4 bn tax demand case: Centre to HC

Jeet Adani

Adani Group pledges Rs 2,000 crore to establish schools across India

Topics : Tata Capital Bonds NCDs

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 17 2025 | 7:19 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayVivo V50 Launch in IndiaLatest News LIVEGold Silver Price TodayHexaware Technologies IPO AllotmentClass 12 Physical Education paper analysis 2025US visa interview waiverStock Market Crash Today
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon