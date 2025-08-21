Thursday, August 21, 2025 | 05:21 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Nova Fertility Clinic to use AI for greater precision in embryo selection

Nova Fertility Clinic to use AI for greater precision in embryo selection

Hyejun Lee, CEO of Kai Health, said, Our research indicates that AI intervention increases the precision of embryo selection by 12%

IVF

Improved precision can also reduce the number of embryos needed for transfer, addressing ethical concerns related to multiple pregnancies, said Shobhit Agarwal, CEO of Nova Fertility Clinic. (Representative photo: AdobeStock)

Press Trust of India Bengaluru
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 21 2025 | 5:18 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Nova Fertility Clinic here on Thursday announced plans to integrate Artificial Intelligence into its IVF labs to improve precision in embryo selection, a critical aspect of fertility treatment.

Improved precision can also reduce the number of embryos needed for transfer, addressing ethical concerns related to multiple pregnancies, said Shobhit Agarwal, CEO of Nova Fertility Clinic.

According to a press release, the chain is partnering with South Korea's AI technology firm Kai Health to implement Vita Embryo, an AI-based embryo assessment system.

Hyejun Lee, CEO of Kai Health, said, Our research indicates that AI intervention increases the precision of embryo selection by 12 per cent.

 

Vita Embryo will be rolled out across 120 Nova Fertility Clinics in 65 cities, the release added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

JSW

JSW Sarbloh Motors forms JV with Tomcar USA to make ATVs locally in India

Artificial intelligence, digital technology, AI, machine learning

Armenia's TUMO first India centre in Mumbai to offer free digital training

Bhilai Steel Plant

SAIL's Bhilai steel plant in Chhattisgarh hits key operational milestonepremium

Yakult

Yakult sees India becoming one of its top 10 global markets in future

poker, betting, nazara

Nazara may write down PokerBaazi stake amid looming online betting ban

Topics : ivf artifical intelligence healthcare hospitals

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 21 2025 | 5:17 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesBS Infrastructure Summit LIVEStocks to Watch TodayStocks to BuyGold-Silver Price TodayVedanta Stock OutlookPixel Watch 4 and Buds 2a SpecsShreeji Shipping Global IPOUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon