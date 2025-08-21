Thursday, August 21, 2025 | 04:02 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Yakult sees India becoming one of its top 10 global markets in future

Yakult sees India becoming one of its top 10 global markets in future

Yakult Danone India JV was formed in 2005 and probiotic fermented milk drink Yakult was launched in India in 2008

Yakult

"The growth (expectation in India) is double-digit growth for this year and the next year also," Yakult Danone India Pvt Ltd Managing Director Eiji Amano told PTI here. (Image credits: Wikipedia)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 21 2025 | 3:59 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Japanese probiotic fermented milk major Yakult is betting on the potential of India, which it believes could break into its top ten global markets in the future, driven by a growing middle class, a senior company official said on Thursday.

The company, which operates in India as a 50:50 joint venture between Yakult Honsha, Japan, and Groupe Danone, France -- two global probiotic leaders, is seeking to expand in the mass segment and has roped in Bollywood Actor Taapsee Pannu, as its new brand ambassador.

"The growth (expectation in India) is double-digit growth for this year and the next year also," Yakult Danone India Pvt Ltd Managing Director Eiji Amano told PTI here.

 

On the road ahead for the company in India, he said the target would be to achieve double-digit growth every year until 2030, reflecting the growing demand for probiotics and the confidence it has in the Indian market.

After the COVID-19 pandemic, Yakult has witnessed accelerated growth, he said, adding that the introduction of new flavours such as mango and less sugar variant in the portfolio helped in expanding the consumer base in India.

Also Read

Health Insurance Policy

How Long Can a Child Stay on Parents' Health Insurance Policy in India?

real estate, realty firms

Realty firms record 59% pre-sales growth in Q1 FY26; earnings mixedpremium

Vaishali Nigam Sinha (Co-Founder, ReNew), Prashant Choubey (President, Avaada Group), and Gauri Singh [Deputy Director General, International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA)] speak at Business Standard Infrastructure Summit

Finance, transmission, storage key to renewable future: Experts at BS Infra

Union minister Nitin Gadkari speaks on India's infrastructure roadmap

BS Infrastructure Summit LIVE: India on track to lead global hydrogen future, says Nitin Gadkari

Stock market live

Stock Market Highlights: Sensex gains 6th day, adds 143pts, Nifty at 25,084; BSE, Angel One crack 7%

Yakult Danone India JV was formed in 2005 and probiotic fermented milk drink Yakult was launched in India in 2008. Later in 2018, Yakult Light, a reduced sugar version of Yakult, with vitamin D and E was launched.

When asked about the potential of the Indian market, Amano said, "It is big", considering how India's economic growth has progressed and the middle-class base has been expanding.

He said the company's consumers in India have been mainly from the upper and mid middle class and it is now looking at a wider mass segment.

India, being a relatively new country for Yakult compared to other countries where it has been present for 50-60 years, has sales volumes that are still small in comparison.

"We are only 17 years old in India. So now it's in the process to reach there (the scale of other countries), but still the potential is very big in India...We are present in 40 countries in the world. Among the 40 countries, India is ranked in the middle," he said but declined to share the company's revenue and sales volumes.

When asked if India has the potential to be among the top ten markets, he said, "We hope so but other countries are also growing, but it can as it has a huge potential."  Yakult's top four global markets are Japan, China, Indonesia and Mexico.

Amano, however, declined to put a timeline to achieve such a feat but said the company is also rapidly expanding its footprint across India to boost volumes and is available in nearly 700 cities nationwide at present.

The roping in of Pannu as brand ambassador will also help in further spreading the awareness of "Yakult probiotic drink containing over 6.5 billion beneficial bacteria", Amano said, adding the company is "going to invest a lot in TV commercials and marketing, to accelerate sales".

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

poker, betting, nazara

Nazara may write down PokerBaazi stake amid looming online betting ban

The year was a mixed bag for the real estate industry as housing supply slowed down but record investments came in. Industry experts believe that demand will stabilise as sales are likely to be lower compared to 2023.

NeoLiv to develop ₹150 cr residential project on 17.5 acres in MMR

The year was a mixed bag for the real estate industry as housing supply slowed down but record investments came in. Industry experts believe that demand will stabilise as sales are likely to be lower compared to 2023.

NeoLiv acquires 17.5-acre land in MMR to build ₹150 cr housing project

Apple, Apple Hebbal store

Apple to open third India store, 'Apple Hebbal', in Bengaluru on Sept 2

Sensex, Nifty, market indices, FPI selling, US bond yields, Donald Trump, earnings season, trade policy, Reliance, HDFC Bank, monsoon, equity markets

Indian firms face Asia's biggest earnings downgrades on tariff risk: Report

Topics : Company News Yakult Danone India Indian market Japan

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 21 2025 | 3:59 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesBS Infrastructure Summit LIVEStocks to Watch TodayStocks to BuyGold-Silver Price TodayVedanta Stock OutlookPixel Watch 4 and Buds 2a SpecsShreeji Shipping Global IPOUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon