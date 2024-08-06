Business Standard
Novo Nordisk plans to introduce drug for sickle cell disease in 3-5 years

The company announced the plan to hire about 1,300 new employees by the end of 2026, as per the statement at a media briefing

Drugs medicine

Representational Image

Aneeka Chatterjee Bengaluru
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 06 2024 | 7:05 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Danish-based drugmaker Novo Nordisk's domestic arm told Business Standard about its plans to introduce a drug for sickle cell disease in the country in the next 3-5 years, given India aims to be sickle cell free by 2045. Moreover, the company announced the plan to hire about 1,300 new employees by the end of 2026, as per the statement at a media briefing.

Novo Nordisk has already rolled out 700 jobs in 2024 in India, totalling 4,200 employees. The company is further focusing on roles such as PhDs, pharmacists, commercial experts, finance professionals, IT experts, and so on.
At the event, the Government of Karnataka (GoK) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Novo Nordisk Education Foundation (NNEF) by the India arm, to launch the ‘Changing Diabetes Barometer’ (CDB) programme. As part of this MoU, Community Diabetes Centres (CDCs) shall be developed in various district hospitals, sub-district hospitals, community health centres, and primary health centres across the state.

The pilot projects will be rolled out in three districts of Karnataka – Bengaluru Urban, Dakshina Karnataka, and Yadgiri. The programme aims at mapping diabetes impact on a real-time basis and promoting early diagnosis and treatment options along with lifestyle modifications.

“We are committed to upgrading our health ecosystem and healthcare services to address the unmet needs of people living with various non-communicable diseases and promote the overall well-being of all citizens. Diabetes continues to be a major health concern not just for Karnataka but for the entire nation. The Indian Council of Medical Research in its recent study highlighted that India has around 101 million people living with diabetes and another 136 million people in pre-diabetic stages,” said Dinesh Gundu Rao, minister of health and family welfare, GoK.

The partnership is focused on improving the overall diabetes care ecosystem in the state by means of several interventions: creating awareness and advocacy for NCDs like diabetes among the masses, a 360-degree upskilling and training model for doctors and healthcare workers at primary and secondary healthcare facilities, improved infrastructural support, digitisation support, and education and counselling for lifestyle modification via Information, Education and Communication (IEC) material.

Besides Karnataka, Novo Nordisk has partnered with other state governments for the launch of 12 excellence centres in Goa, Agra, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Noida, Hyderabad, etc. Furthermore, Novo Nordisk is seeking academic collaboration with IIT and IIIT in Bengaluru, and Manipal Hospital, to name a few.

“Changing Diabetes Barometer (CDB) programme highlights NNEF’s unique ‘ACT’ approach - increasing Awareness, building Capacity, and elevating Treatment across Karnataka. Till now, we have partnered with several state governments in various capacities to develop programmes that support diabetes care under the public-private partnership (PPP) framework,” said Vikrant Shrotriya, managing trustee, Novo Nordisk Education Foundation.

“This will help bring the qualitative and quantitative aspects of this disease to the forefront within society. Considering the alarming diabetes statistics across India, we aim to support policy initiatives by various states and the Union government to benefit masses,” added Shrotriya.

India being a crucial hotspot for diabetes, Novo Nordisk is also working around a once-a-week insulin concept in the near future where one does not need to take a prick every day. Furthermore, the drugmaker is carrying out a total of 40 clinical trials in India.

Topics : drugs Pharma sector Novo Nordisk sickle cell disease

First Published: Aug 06 2024 | 6:52 PM IST

