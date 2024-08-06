Business Standard
JioFinance app debuts in Paris by offering seamless digital payments

Visa, the official payments partner of the Olympic Games Paris 2024, has partnered with JioFinance for its presence at India House

Jio financial services

Aathira Varier Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 06 2024 | 6:39 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Jio Financial Services on Tuesday announced the entry into the international segment of its JioFinance app through Paris.

The app will enable users to make digital payments at certain tourist attractions in Paris. Indian travellers can use the app to purchase tickets for the Eiffel Tower through its official website, La Tour Eiffel. The app will also enable in-store shopping at the Parisian department store, Galeries Lafayette Paris Hausmann.
According to an exchange filing, "We're proud to announce the entry of the JioFinance app in the French capital, making it convenient for Indian travellers to transact digitally at key Parisian landmarks."

The app intends to offer a comprehensive digital financial experience. The company explained, "JioFinance aims to offer a refined digital experience for all Indians at every step of their financial journey. The app caters to users across levels of familiarity with financial technology, ensuring effortless money management at their fingertips."

Certain key features of the app include instant UPI payments, a fully digital bank account, wallet services, bill payments and recharges, rewards, insurance broking, and a consolidated view of an individual's holdings across bank accounts.

JioFinance has also set up a dedicated experience centre within 'India House', allowing visitors to explore the app's features.

'India House' is a showcase of Indian culture and heritage in Paris, conceptualised by Reliance Foundation in partnership with the Indian Olympic Association.

The entry comes at a time when the French capital is hosting the Olympics, attracting visitors from around the world.

Topics : Jio Financial Services Digital Payments Paris Olympic Games

First Published: Aug 06 2024 | 6:39 PM IST

