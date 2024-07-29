PM Modi urges nationwide use of MANAS Helpline in fight against drugs

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during the 112th episode of his monthly radio broadcast, 'Mann Ki Baat,' calls on people and organisations to use National Anti-Narcotics Helpline 'Manas' in India's fight against drugs. During his monthly broadcast, PM Modi said, "In Mann ki Baat, I have often discussed the challenges of drugs. Every family worries that their child might be exposed to drugs. Now, to help such people, the government has launched the National Anti-Narcotics Helpline 'Manas." Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp "This is a very big step in the fight against drugs. A few days ago, the Manas Helpline and portal were launched. The government has also released a toll-free number--1933. Anyone can call on this number to get necessary advice or seek information related to rehabilitation," he added.

The Prime Minister also pointed out that if anyone has any other information regarding drugs, then they can also call this number and share it with the Narcotics Control Bureau.

"All the information shared with Manas will be confidential. I urge all the people, families and organisations involved in making India drug free to use Manas extensively," PM Modi said.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah launched the MANAS (Madak Padarth Nisedh Asuchna Kendra) Portal on July 18 with a toll-free number 1933 to seek advice on de-addiction and rehabilitation and share information on drug trafficking.

MANAS will have a toll-free number 1933, a web portal, a mobile app, and a UMANG app so that citizens of the country can anonymously connect with NCB 24x7 to seek advice on de-addiction and rehabilitation and share information on drug trafficking.

Illicit cultivation is one big menace to be tackled, and, NCB along with BISAG-N has developed a web portal and mobile app "MAPDRUGS'' to curb illegal cultivation and provide accurate GIS information so that such illicit cultivation can be destroyed by the concerned agencies.