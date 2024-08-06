Bharti Airtel's 5G user base rose to 90 million at Q1-end: MD Gopal Vittal

Airtel's 5G consumer base rose to 90 million at the end of the first quarter (April-June) of FY25, up from 72 million at Q4 FY24-end, Airtel managing director Gopal Vittal said on Tuesday in the post-results call with analysts. Meanwhile, rival Reliance Jio has announced its subscriber base has expanded to 130 million at June-end.

"5G shipments continue to grow, and we continue to gain market share," Vittal told analysts. The telco is focusing on its homes business, where it is targeting the expansion of fixed wireless access to 60 million households, and postpaid, where it believes up to 80 million existing prepaid customers can move to postpaid, Vittal said. Rural and B2B remain other key focus areas. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

During the quarter, Airtel fully prepaid the advance payment dues for the 2012 and 2015 auctions. "In the last year, we have prepaid Rs 24,250 crore of high-cost spectrum dues. In recognition of our efforts, Crisil has upgraded our debt rating from AA+ to AA+ positive," Vittal said.

Vittal said Airtel's current Rs 211 average revenue per user (ARPU) growth is being driven by ongoing transitions from smartphone to feature phones, and from prepaid to postpaid upgrade, as well as higher data monetisation, and rising international roaming penetration. The industry-wide tariff hikes which took place from July 3 would reflect in the telco's ARPU from Q2.

"This was much needed for the financial health of the industry. The early signs from this repayment are encouraging, with the full flowthrough expected in the next two quarters. I need to underscore that the industry needs a minimum Rs 300 ARPU for long-term sustainable investments and respectable return ratios," Vittal stressed.

Standalone play

Vittal said the company's recent focus on standalone (SA) mode of 5G will help in faster uplink and downlink in domestic fixed wireless access use cases. The 5G core and RAN parts of Airtel's network are SA-ready, he said.

In a move that will allow the telco to scale up its 5G deployment faster, Airtel is gearing up to launch 5G services on the standalone (SA) technology. Till now, Jio has been offering 5G through SA technology, while Airtel has been using non-standalone (NSA)-based networks. In the SA mode, the network is built only on 5G, while in the NSA mode, the 5G network is built as a top-up on an existing layer of the 4G and 3G radio network.