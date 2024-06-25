Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Ahead of IPO, Vraj Iron and Steel pockets Rs 51 cr from anchor investors

Vraj Iron and Steel has allotted 24,78,259 equity shares to six anchor investors at Rs 207 apiece, aggregating the transaction size to Rs 51.30 crore

steel

The Rs 171-crore initial public offering (IPO) is entirely a fresh issue. (Representative Photo)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 25 2024 | 8:14 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Vraj Iron and Steel on Tuesday said it has raised a little over Rs 51 crore from anchor investors a day before its initial share sale opening for public subscription.
Those who have been allocated shares are -- Volrado Venture Partners Fund IV, Capri Global Housing Finance, Ashika Global Securities, Rajasthan Global Securities, Leading Light Fund VCC - The Triumph Fund and Astorne Capital VCC-Arven, according to a circular uploaded on the BSE website.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Vraj Iron and Steel has allotted 24,78,259 equity shares to six anchor investors at Rs 207 apiece, aggregating the transaction size to Rs 51.30 crore, it added.
The Rs 171-crore initial public offering (IPO) is entirely a fresh issue of equity shares with no offer-for-sale component.
Shares will be available for public subscription in the range of Rs 195 to Rs 207 per scrip during June 26-28.
The company will use the IPO proceeds for expansion projects at the Bilaspur facility and general corporate purposes.
Raipur-based Vraj Iron and Steel is into manufacturing sponge iron, MS (Mid Steel) billets, and TMT (Thermo Mechanical Treatment) bars.
It operates through two manufacturing plants at Raipur and Bilaspur in Chhattisgarh.
After implementation of the expansion project, the company expects to increase its aggregate installed capacity from 2,31,600 tonne per annum (TPA) to 500,100 TPA and captive power plants' aggregate installed capacity from 5 MW to 20 MW, the RHP noted.
Aryaman Financial Services is the sole book-running lead manager, while Bigshare Services is the registrar for the IPO. Equity shares of both companies are proposed to be listed on the NSE and BSE.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : IPO Anchor investors BSE NSE iron and steel industry

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 25 2024 | 8:14 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayBuzzing StocksWeather Update TodayLatest News LIVETop 10 Updates on NEET-UG 2024 RowGold-Silver Price TodayICC T20 World Cup 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon