Friday, December 19, 2025 | 03:37 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / NTPC prepares 244 GW expansion plan till 2037 with ₹7 trillion investment

NTPC prepares 244 GW expansion plan till 2037 with ₹7 trillion investment

CMD Gurdeep Singh has shared growth and expansion plans of the company in a lenders' meet, NTPC statement said on Thursday

NTPC

Photo: Bloomberg

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 19 2025 | 3:34 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Power giant NTPC has prepared a roadmap to have an installed capacity of 244 gigawatts (GW) by 2037 that the company said will require a capex of Rs 7 trillion.

Under the Ministry of Power, NTPC is the largest power generation company in India catering to the country's one-fourth electricity demand alone through conventional and green sources.

On Wednesday, NTPC's operational capacity of over 85,000 MW at group-level, with addition of 359.58 MW through various solar projects of its subsidiaries in Gujarat and Rajasthan.

CMD Gurdeep Singh has shared growth and expansion plans of the company in a lenders' meet, NTPC statement said on Thursday.

 

NTPC said it has 32 GW of capacity under various stages of construction, and the company set an ambitious target to scale up to 149 GW by 2032, and further to 244 GW by 2037, NTPC.

The roadmap envisages a capital expenditure of approximately Rs 7 trillion, with expansion plans across energy storage systems, pumped storage projects, nuclear power, green hydrogen, and chemicals, it stated.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Tata power

Tata Power raises ₹2,000 crore via issuance of NCDs on private placement

Pfizer

Pfizer, Cipla sign exclusive marketing, distribution deal for 4 brands

Piramal Finance

Piramal Finance to sell 14.72% stake in Shriram Life for ₹600 crore

kingfisher airlines

ED returns ₹300 crore to clear unpaid dues of Kingfisher's employees

Shriram Finance

Japan's MUFG to invest ₹39,618 crore for 20% stake in Shriram Finance

Topics : NTPC Investment energy sector

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 19 2025 | 3:34 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayICICI Prudential AMC IPO Listing LIVEIdea Vodofone ShareAeroflex Industries ShareGoogle Android 16 QPR3 Beta 1Oneplus 15r ReviewUS Visa BulletinDhurandhar Box Office CollectionPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon