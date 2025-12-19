Friday, December 19, 2025 | 02:47 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / ED returns ₹300 crore to clear unpaid dues of Kingfisher's employees

ED returns ₹300 crore to clear unpaid dues of Kingfisher's employees

The development came after the Debts Recovery Tribunal (DRT) in Chennai passed an order on December 12

kingfisher airlines

Kingfisher Airlines was promoted by fugitive businessman Vijay Mallya. Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Rishika Agarwal New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 19 2025 | 2:47 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday said that it has returned more than ₹300 crore to help pay long-pending dues of former employees of the now-closed Kingfisher Airlines, according to a report by PTI.
 
The development came after the Debts Recovery Tribunal (DRT) in Chennai passed an order on December 12. The order allowed the release of money earned from selling shares that had earlier been seized by the ED and later returned to the State Bank of India under the money-laundering law.

Paying workers' dues top priority

A total amount of ₹311.67 crore will be sent to the official liquidator, which will then be distributed to former Kingfisher Airlines employees to clear their unpaid salaries and dues.
 
 
The ED said it worked closely with all parties, including SBI, to make sure workers’ dues were finally paid. SBI approached the DRT and agreed that employee payments should be given priority over other creditor claims.
 
Earlier, the Enforcement Directorate had returned properties worth ₹14,132 crore to the State Bank of India. These assets were seized during the investigation and later given back to help victims of financial crimes, including banks.

Also Read

Supreme Court

Forest land cannot be leased for farming without Centre's approval: SC

haemophilia prophylaxis India

Why doctors say prophylaxis should be standard care in haemophilia

Smog, Delhi Pollution, Delhi Air Quality, Pollution

'No PUCC, No Fuel' rule: Over 3,700 vehicles challaned in Delhi in 24 hours

Income Tax Department reopens cases, fake purchase tax evasion, GST fake invoice crackdown, IT assessment reopening India, input tax credit fraud India, fake invoice scam businesses, entry operators GST India, tax evasion trading electronics construc

What people got wrong in filing tax returns; how they can do better in 2026

Fixed deposit, Finance, Savings, Personal finance

FD rates in Dec range from 5% to 8%: Check best offers across banks

Kingfisher Airlines fraud case

The airline was promoted by fugitive businessman Vijay Mallya. The ED had registered a case against Kingfisher Airlines, Mallya, and others for alleged bank loan fraud under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). In 2019, a Mumbai court declared Mallya a fugitive economic offender under the Fugitive Economic Offenders Act.

Where is Vijay Mallya now?

According to media reports, Mallya is currently residing in London after he fled India in 2016, shortly after Kingfisher's collapse. Mallya, who is wanted by Indian authorities on charges of fraud and money laundering in connection with bank loans worth over ₹9,000 crore, continues to fight extradition to India.
 
Mallya on Thursday attended his pre-birthday party hosted by fugitive businessman Lalit Modi. In an X post, Modi wrote, "An amazing celebration for my dear friend @TheVijayMallya at my house last night for all his friends and family who flew in from all corners of the world. Another cornerstone achieved by the King of Goodtimes - his 70th birthday. Wish him all the happiness and success."

More From This Section

Shriram Finance

Japan's MUFG to invest ₹39,618 crore for 20% stake in Shriram Finance

coca cola

Coca-Cola India FY25 result: PAT rises 46% to ₹615 cr, revenue at ₹5,042 cr

Flipkart

Flipkart buys stake in Minivet AI to drive GenAI-led ecomm innovation

IBM

IBM to skill 5 mn Indian youth in AI, cybersecurity and quantum by 2030

IndusInd Bank

SFIO interacts with IndusInd Bank officials over accounting discrepancies

Topics : Vijay Mallya Kingfisher Airlines Kingfisher Vijay Mallya extradition BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 19 2025 | 2:46 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayICICI Prudential AMC IPO Listing LIVEIdea Vodofone ShareAeroflex Industries ShareGoogle Android 16 QPR3 Beta 1Oneplus 15r ReviewUS Visa BulletinDhurandhar Box Office CollectionPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon