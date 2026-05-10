NTPC to seek AEC approval for first 1,400 MW nuclear project soon

“NTPC is planning to set up at least two units of 700 MW each in the states under consideration, and the broad cost estimate works out to around ₹20 crore per megawatt,” he said. He added that the company may spend ₹28,000 crore to commission the project over six years through 2032.

NTPC recently received approval from the Bihar government to locate a similarly sized nuclear power plant in Banka district in the state. Overall, it is currently working across 14 states to set up nuclear projects.

The official also said that the water requirement for a nuclear plant is much higher than that of a thermal power plant. A nuclear reactor requires 4.5-5 litres per unit of water against 3 litres per unit required by a thermal plant.

Setting up a nuclear project involves a rigorous process and multiple approvals. A company planning to set up the plant applies to the Atomic Energy Regulatory Board (AERB) for siting consent of a selected site along with a site evaluation report. AERB reviews the feasibility of engineering solutions against external events, foundation stability and implementability of emergency measures.

Nuclear site feasibility studies involve detailed assessments of land, water and infrastructure, which itself takes one to two years.

NTPC is targeting 30 GW of nuclear capacity by 2047, contributing significantly to India’s 100 GW nuclear capacity by that year. In the Union Budget 2025-26, the government launched the Nuclear Energy Mission focused on research and development of small modular reactors (SMRs). The government also allocated ₹20,000 crore for developing at least five indigenously designed and operational SMRs by 2033.