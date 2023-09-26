close
GalaxEye, ideaForge to build foliage penetration radar for armed forces

The MoU also includes the development of a high-resolution 3D imaging foliage-penetrating radar

portable-counter-drones

portable-counter-drones

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 26 2023 | 5:00 PM IST
Bengaluru-based space start-up GalaxEye has joined hands with ideaForge, a drone manufacturing company, to develop a customised radar for the armed forces that can enable them to see through dense foliage and fog.
The UAV FOPEN (Foliage Penetration) Radar will help the armed forces address the unique demands of the operations that involve penetrating dense foliage, ensuring seamless monitoring while overcoming obstructions.
"Under this collaboration, ideaForge will contribute its expertise in Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) technology, skillfully blending it with GalaxEye's state-of-the-art Synthetic Aperture Radar (SAR) technology," a statement from GalaxEye said on Tuesday.
This has been one of the requirements of the security forces to see under foliage and through fog, it said.
"We are excited to partner with GalaxEye to develop cutting-edge solutions in aerial surveillance and mapping, which will greatly enhance the capabilities of our security forces and aid them in their endeavours to guard the nation against existing and future threats," Ankit Mehta, CEO of ideaForge, said.
This technology will greatly enhance the ability to detect illegal activities, monitor the movement of any unauthorized individuals, enable counterinsurgency operations and track various illicit operations, the statement said.

This Foliage Penetrating UAV Radar system will overcome obstructions like clouds, fog, smoke, mist, camouflage nets, and dense tree-canopy foliage, which often hinder surveillance operations, it said.
The MoU also includes the development of a high-resolution 3D imaging foliage-penetrating radar.
When mounted on a UAV, this radar will function as an all-weather surveillance payload that can identify objects obscured by foliage or camouflage by providing tactical real-time ground photography, the statement said.
"Today, technology is limited to monitoring technologies only. Adding this new dimension to our SAR technology, in partnership combined with ideaForge's expertise, will empower security agencies with unparalleled unprecedented advantages in challenging operational scenarios with minimal operations effort," Suyash Singh, Co-founder and CEO at GalaxEye, said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : IdeaForge Technology

First Published: Sep 26 2023 | 5:00 PM IST

