Oberoi Realty to develop luxury villas, hotel on 81-acre land in Alibaug

Oberoi Realty has executed a development agreement for the construction of luxury villas and a hotel on a land parcel of approximately 81.05 acres, equivalent to 328,010 square metres (sq m), located in Tekali, Alibaug, in the Raigad district of Maharashtra.
Of the 81.05 acres, about 8.6 acres (34,803 sq m) will be earmarked and conveyed to the company for the development of a high-end luxury five-star hotel or resort, with a floor space index (FSI) of 30,000 sq m.
The company plans to construct around 150 high-end luxury, fully serviced, and branded residential villas on the remaining 72.45 acres (293,207 sq m), using an FSI of approximately 120,000 sq m.
The consideration for the transaction with the landowners will be in the form of a revenue and area share from the residential project, according to the company’s filing with the stock exchange.
“Upon execution of the above agreement, the company has taken physical possession of the above land,” the filing stated.
Also Read
Alibaug has emerged as a hotspot for luxury real estate due to its proximity to Mumbai, natural beauty, and growing demand for vacation homes. It is a preferred second-home destination for high-net-worth individuals (HNIs) and ultra-high-net-worth individuals (UHNIs), as per Anarock.
The coastal town is also expected to be connected to Virar through a multimodal corridor. According to Housing.com, the corridor project has an estimated cost of around Rs 55,000 crore. The approved 8–14 lane expressway will be executed by the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC).
Earlier, in October 2024, Emaar India announced its entry into the Maharashtra market with an ultra-luxury project in Alibaug.