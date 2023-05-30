close

Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Q4 net profit rises 60% to Rs 145 crore

The company's consolidated revenue from operation rose by 21.3 per cent to Rs 4,302 crore for the March quarter as compared to Rs 3,546 crore in the year-ago period

BS Web Team New Delhi
Apollo Hospitals

2 min read Last Updated : May 30 2023 | 3:51 PM IST
Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd, on Tuesday, reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 145 crore for the March quarter. This is 60.86 per cent rise from Rs 90.14 crore a year ago, the company statement said.
The company’s consolidated revenue from operation rose by 21.3 per cent to Rs 4,302 crore for the March quarter as compared to Rs 3,546 crore in the year-ago period, the company said in a regulatory filing.

In a regulatory filing, the company said, “The board of directors has recommended a final dividend of Rs 9 per equity share (180%) of the face value of of Rs 5 per share to the shareholders of the company for the FY2022-23.”
The dividend recommended by the board of directors of the company is subject to the approval of the shareholders at the ensuing annual general meeting (AGM) of the company.

The forty second annual general meeting (AGM) of the company is scheduled to be held on Monday, 23 August 2023 through video conferencing and other audio visual means, the company said in a BSE filing.
Earlier this month, Apollo Hospitals has launched key upskilling programme for the nursing workforce, the healthcare major said.

The initiative would offer nurses an opportunity to work abroad with advance learning and be a part of the global nursing community.
The programme, launched to commemorate the International Nurses Day (May 12), would offer language training, exposure to cutting-edge technology and tools, personalized career counselling sessions among others.

"The pandemic proved yet again that nurses play a critical role in the care continuum. The demand for skilled nursing personnel is only set to rise in the coming years both nationally and globally. The United States needs 50,000 nurses, the United Kingdom needs 20,000 to 30,000 nurses," Apollo Hospitals Group Chairman Prathap C Reddy said.
"Our collaborations with international institutes will ensure that the programme gives our nurses invaluable hands-on training and exposure in a world-class environment." he noted.

Apollo Hospitals said the participants for the programme would be identified based on a selection process.
Topics : Apollo Apollo Hospital Enterprises Q4 Results

First Published: May 30 2023 | 3:50 PM IST

