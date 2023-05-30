Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Q4 net profit rises 60% to Rs 145 crore



The company’s consolidated revenue from operation rose by 21.3 per cent to Rs 4,302 crore for the March quarter as compared to Rs 3,546 crore in the year-ago period, the company said in a regulatory filing. Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd, on Tuesday, reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 145 crore for the March quarter. This is 60.86 per cent rise from Rs 90.14 crore a year ago, the company statement said.



The dividend recommended by the board of directors of the company is subject to the approval of the shareholders at the ensuing annual general meeting (AGM) of the company. In a regulatory filing, the company said, “The board of directors has recommended a final dividend of Rs 9 per equity share (180%) of the face value of of Rs 5 per share to the shareholders of the company for the FY2022-23.”



Earlier this month, Apollo Hospitals has launched key upskilling programme for the nursing workforce, the healthcare major said. The forty second annual general meeting (AGM) of the company is scheduled to be held on Monday, 23 August 2023 through video conferencing and other audio visual means, the company said in a BSE filing.

Also Read From Adani Wilmar to Havells India: Q4 results to watch out for today Adani Enterprises Q4 results: Net profit rises 137.5% to Rs 722 crore Apollo focusing on prevention to tackle the NCD crisis: Preetha Reddy Despite a good Q3, near-term demand worries cloud Apollo Tyres' outlook From Ambuja Cements to Tata Steel: Q4 results to watch out for today Adani Transmission Q4 results: Consolidated PAT up 85% YoY to Rs 440 cr IRCTC Q4 results: PAT jumps 30% YoY to Rs 279 cr, declares dividend of 100% Reliance Capital loss narrows to Rs 1,488 cr, expenses fall to Rs 5,949 cr Torrent Power posts Rs 484 cr Q4 net profit in, income grows to 6,133.70 cr NBCC (India) Q4 results: Net profit rises 205% to Rs 108 cr, revenue up 14%



The programme, launched to commemorate the International Nurses Day (May 12), would offer language training, exposure to cutting-edge technology and tools, personalized career counselling sessions among others. The initiative would offer nurses an opportunity to work abroad with advance learning and be a part of the global nursing community.



"Our collaborations with international institutes will ensure that the programme gives our nurses invaluable hands-on training and exposure in a world-class environment." he noted. "The pandemic proved yet again that nurses play a critical role in the care continuum. The demand for skilled nursing personnel is only set to rise in the coming years both nationally and globally. The United States needs 50,000 nurses, the United Kingdom needs 20,000 to 30,000 nurses," Apollo Hospitals Group Chairman Prathap C Reddy said.

Apollo Hospitals said the participants for the programme would be identified based on a selection process.