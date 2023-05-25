close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Eye on exports, Bikano launches frozen products in international market

Bikano hopes to capitalise on prospects in the international market and anticipates sales of Rs 200 crore in 2023-24

BS Web Team New Delhi
Sev

Representative Image (Photo: Shutterstock)

2 min read Last Updated : May 25 2023 | 4:26 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Snack and packaged food manufacturing company Bikano has launched a line of frozen items in the international market, with the goal of increasing export sales by 40 per cent year-on-year (YoY), reported Economic Times (ET).
With this move, Bikano hopes to capitalise on prospects in the international market and anticipates sales of Rs 200 crore in 2023–24, it said.

The demand for Bikano products has progressively increased over the years in the international market, where not only Indians but even local inhabitants have begun to consume their products. The FMCG behemoth hopes to grow its foreign market share by up to 25 per cent with this strategy.
"Bikano is taking another step towards participating in every food occasion by expanding into the international frozen food segment. With the growing popularity of frozen snacks and meals around the world, we recognise the enormous potential in this area," said Manish Aggarwal, director, Bikano, Bikanervala Foods, according to media reports.

"Our focus remains on catering to the needs of retail consumers, and to that end, we have introduced affordable packages of 300 g and 400 g, comprising a wide range of savoury snacks, sweets, and frozen items," he added.
Aggarwal further said that the company's marketing approach is simple: it adapts to changing consumer trends.

Also Read

FMCG sales slow on lower stocking; home care only category to report growth

Rural demand for FMCG dips 17% in Nov as post-festive consumption slows

Bikano sets up new plant in Greater Noida, seeks Rs 1,800 cr turnover

Too early to bet on rural recovery; stay selective on FMCG stocks: Analysts

FMCG sector slows down in Dec quarter as price growth tapers: NielsenIQ

BCCI likely to wait for Zee-Sony merger before selling media rights: Report

Go First gets upto 30 days to submit revival plan, to give info on fleet

Spicejet insolvency: NCLT defers hearing of plea by Aircastle to June 1

TTK Prestige posts 26% drop in Q4 profit as cookware demand weakens

$150 bn e-commerce biz: Retail, telecom, media mix to put Reliance at top


As customers increasingly embrace digital channels, we will adjust our marketing efforts accordingly. Our strategy includes a wide range of marketing channels, including above-the-line (ATL), below-the-line (BTL), and digital platforms, ensuring a consistent presence across several touchpoints and securing a significant portion of the international frozen market, he added.
With its frozen products, Bikano has set its sights on several countries across the world, including the United States, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, and the Middle East. Bikano intends to cater to the different palates and preferences of people worldwide by expanding its reach to these regions.
Topics : FMCG Snacks food items BS Web Reports

First Published: May 25 2023 | 4:26 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Eye on exports, Bikano launches frozen products in international market

Sev
2 min read

BCCI likely to wait for Zee-Sony merger before selling media rights: Report

BCCI, Logo
2 min read

Go First gets up to 30 days to submit revival plan, to give info on fleet

Go First
2 min read

Spicejet insolvency: NCLT defers hearing of plea by Aircastle to June 1

SpiceJet
2 min read

TTK Prestige posts 26% drop in Q4 profit as cookware demand weakens

The combined net profit of 20 cyclical companies in the index is expected to grow by 38.8 per cent YoY to Rs 1.01 trillion
2 min read

Most Popular

LIC Q4 Results: Consolidated PAT rises 5.5 folds YoY to Rs 13,190.8 cr

LIC
3 min read
Premium

SoftBank eyes five Indian start-ups; may invest up to $100 mn in each

Softbank
3 min read

Nykaa Q4 results: Net profit falls 71%, revenue from operations up 33%

Nykaa, beauty care products
1 min read

Ola Electric gears up for India's largest automotive IPO by early 2024

Photo: Bloomberg
3 min read

Oil India Q4 results: PAT jumps 10%, dividend declared Rs 5.50 a share

Oil India, gas blowout
2 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon