Eye on exports, Bikano launches frozen products in international market



With this move, Bikano hopes to capitalise on prospects in the international market and anticipates sales of Rs 200 crore in 2023–24, it said. Snack and packaged food manufacturing company Bikano has launched a line of frozen items in the international market, with the goal of increasing export sales by 40 per cent year-on-year (YoY), reported Economic Times (ET).



"Bikano is taking another step towards participating in every food occasion by expanding into the international frozen food segment. With the growing popularity of frozen snacks and meals around the world, we recognise the enormous potential in this area," said Manish Aggarwal, director, Bikano, Bikanervala Foods, according to media reports. The demand for Bikano products has progressively increased over the years in the international market, where not only Indians but even local inhabitants have begun to consume their products. The FMCG behemoth hopes to grow its foreign market share by up to 25 per cent with this strategy.



Aggarwal further said that the company's marketing approach is simple: it adapts to changing consumer trends. "Our focus remains on catering to the needs of retail consumers, and to that end, we have introduced affordable packages of 300 g and 400 g, comprising a wide range of savoury snacks, sweets, and frozen items," he added.

