Wednesday, November 19, 2025 | 05:45 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Oil India ropes in France's TotalEnergies for deepsea oil, gas hunt

Oil India ropes in France's TotalEnergies for deepsea oil, gas hunt

The agreement puts in place a framework to leverage TotalEnergies' expertise in deep and ultra-deepwater exploration value chain across OIL's current and future offshore portfolio

Oil india

In September, OIL had notified presence of natural gas reserves in a block off the Andaman Islands. | File Image

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 19 2025 | 5:41 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Oil India Ltd, the nation's second biggest state-owned explorer, has roped in French energy giant TotalEnergies to provide technical assistance in finding oil and natural gas reserves in deep and ultra-deepwater areas.

"OIL and TotalEnergies inked a technology service agreement on November 19, 2025 in New Delhi to strengthen strategic collaboration for exploration activities in deep and ultra-deepwater offshore frontiers of Indian sedimentary Basins, including the stratigraphic wells as mandated by the government of India," OIL said in a statement on Wednesday.

The agreement puts in place a framework to leverage TotalEnergies' expertise in deep and ultra-deepwater exploration value chain across OIL's current and future offshore portfolio.

 

It includes the ongoing appraisal programme of gas find in the shallow offshore blocks in Andaman basin as well as exploration in OIL's ultradeep water blocks in Mahanadi and Krishna Godavari Basins. It also covers evaluation of opportunities under current and future bid rounds and providing support during stratigraphic well drilling initiative in offshore Category-II & III Basins, the firm said.

In September, OIL had notified presence of natural gas reserves in a block off the Andaman Islands.

Also Read

Oil india

Oil India's Q2FY26 results disappointed, but downside may be limited toopremium

Oil india

OIL Q2 results: Profit dips 43% to ₹1,044 cr as crude realisations fall

market, stock market, investor, BSE, NSE

Q2 results today: Tata Motors PV, Oil India, Marico among others on Nov 14

stocks to watch today

Stocks to Watch today: Adani Green, Shree Cement, Mazagon, Oil India, Hudco

Ranjit Rath, chairman and managing director (CMD), Oil India Ltd (OIL)

$300 mn dividend from Russian assets stuck in banks: Oil India chairman

"Occurrence of natural gas" was reported in the second exploratory well Vijayapuram-2 drilled in the Offshore Andaman Block AN-OSHP-2018/1, OIL had said, adding it needed to do tests to confirm the potential of the reserves.

TotalEnergies will now assist the firm in evaluating the potential of the discovery including asserting if it is commercially viable to produce.

Oil India Ltd (OIL) and Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) have been probing for hydrocarbon reserves in the Andaman Sea in the hope of finding a discovery that could help cut India's 88 per cent dependence on imports for its oil needs and 50 per cent reliance on overseas for gas requirements.

"The strategic collaboration marks a significant milestone in OIL's commitment to pursue exploration in offshore frontiers towards possible hydrocarbon discovery and secure sustainable energy future for India," the company said in the statement Wednesday.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

L&T secures deal to manufacture BvS10 Sindhu vehicles for Indian Army

L&T secures deal to manufacture BvS10 Sindhu vehicles for Indian Army

Elon Musk's artificial intelligence startup xAI Corp

Elon Musk's xAI in advanced talks to raise $15 bn at $230 bn valuation

Housing, Houses, Apartments, residential building

NBCC sells 609 housing units in Greater Noida via auction for ₹1,070 cr

Waaree Renewable Technologies

Income Tax officials conduct probe at Waaree Energies' offices, facilities

Dell Technologies

Dell names Anurag Arora as senior director, GM for India consumer biz

Topics : OIL India Energy firms Oil Exploration

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 19 2025 | 5:41 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayCapillary Technologies IPO AllotmentGold-Silver Rate TodaySony Playstation Indai Black Friday SaleEA F1 26 ReleaseWorld Toilet Day 2025PM Kisan 21st Installment Release Gemini App Search More UpdatePersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon