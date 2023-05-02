Ola Electric clocks highest-ever sales of over 30,000 units in April

Ola is actively augmenting its offline presence through the establishment of numerous Ola Experience Centers (ECs) throughout India to accelerate the adoption of electric vehicles in the country. The company is on the verge of launching its 500th EC soon and intends to double this figure to 1,000 by August, it said in a statement. These centers offer customers a wide range of services at one convenient location with 90 per cent of Ola's customers residing within 20 kilometers of an Ola Experience Center.

Anshul Khandelwal, Chief Marketing Officer, Ola, said, “The End of ICE Age is here. The customer of today wants world class EV products. To accelerate this momentum even further, we will continue to expand aggressively on the product front as well as ramp up our D2C network, to cater to this demand.”