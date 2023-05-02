Go First cancels flight amid bankruptcy: Know all about the refund process

The airline on its website said, "We regret to inform you that due to operational reasons, Go First flights scheduled for 3rd, 4th, and 5th May 2023 have been canceled. We apologise for the inconvenience caused by the flight cancellations.”

Crisis-hit Go First Airways on Tuesday filed for bankruptcy after the grounding of its aircraft amid a severe cash crunch. The third-largest airline in the nation also announced that all its flights would be suspended for at least three days starting tomorrow.