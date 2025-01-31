Business Standard

Friday, January 31, 2025 | 04:55 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Ola Electric leads with a 25% market share in e-scooters: Bhavish Aggarwal

Ola Electric leads with a 25% market share in e-scooters: Bhavish Aggarwal

The company on Friday launched eight scooter models under the S1 brand, developed on its Gen 3 platform, priced between Rs 79,999 and Rs 1,69,999

Ola Electric takes the S1 Portfolio to the ‘Next Level’ with Gen 3

Ola Electric takes the S1 Portfolio to the ‘Next Level’ with Gen 3. | File Image

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 31 2025 | 4:51 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Ola Electric on Friday said it has reclaimed market leadership in the electric two-wheelers segment with 22,656 registrations recorded in January.

On the back of the strong S1 portfolio and the recently expanded sales and service network to 4,000 stores across India, the company witnessed a 65 per cent growth month-on-month and improved its market share to 25 per cent this month, the Bengaluru-based firm said in a statement.

The company on Friday launched eight scooter models under the S1 brand, developed on its Gen 3 platform, priced between Rs 79,999 and Rs 1,69,999.

"With Gen 3, the company is taking a big leap forward in performance, safety, efficiency reliability," it noted.

 

With a new range based on the Gen 3 platform and the recent journey back to the top of the leaderboard, the company hopes to increase the gap with the legacy automakers, Ola Electric said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Vedanta

Vedanta Q3 results: Net profit rises 76% to Rs 3,547 crore on higher income

Bank of Baroda CEO, Debadatta Chand, Debadatta, CEO Bank of Baroda

Bank of Baroda aims to double balance sheet in 5 years: CEO Debadatta Chand

Amit Paithankar, CEO, Waaree Energies | Photo: Kamlesh Pednekar

Confident of US demand despite Trump's concerning policy: Waaree CEO

artificial intelligence machine learning

Indian firm AceCloud to offer DeepSeek GenAI with data residency claims

Abhishek Lodha, Abhinandan Lodha

Lodha brothers agree to solve trademark dispute through mediation

Topics : Ola electric vehicles Electric vehicles in India automobile manufacturer Ola Electric Mobility

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 31 2025 | 4:51 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayUnion Budget 2025 LIVEEconomic Survey 2025 LIVEGold-Silver Price todayLatest News LIVEQ3 Results TodayBudget 2025IPO NewsSalwan Momika News
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon