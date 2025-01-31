Lodha brothers agree to solve trademark dispute through mediation

The billionaire Lodha brothers, Abhishek Lodha and Abhinandan Lodha, have confirmed before the Bombay High Court their willingness to resolve the trademark dispute through mediation. The single-judge bench of Justice Arif Doctor, on January 31, appointed Justice RV Raveendran to mediate the matter between the real estate tycoons.
Justice Raveendran, a retired Supreme Court of India judge, has been given five weeks to complete the arbitration. In the meantime, pleadings are to be completed, and the matter will be placed for ad interim relief on March 21, 2025, if mediation fails.
Commenting on the development, Abhishek Lodha, managing director and chief executive officer of Macrotech Developers (Lodha), said, “I am agreeable to go through the mediation process recommended by Justice Arif Doctor. Abhinandan is my younger brother, and I have a lot of love for him. I have always supported him in whatever manner possible and wished for his success.”
Abhishek Lodha expressed hope that the mediation process would help the brothers reconcile their differences.
Meanwhile, a statement issued by Abhinandan Lodha, chairperson of House of Abhinandan Lodha (HoABL), said, “We are grateful to the Bombay High Court and Justice Arif Doctor for guiding us towards mediation. We hope it will bring closure to issues that have been pending for almost 10 years.”
Abhinandan further stated that he continues to believe family matters should not be settled in public, which is why he has maintained “a dignified silence for over 10 years in the interest of the family.”
“Abhinandan does hope that his family honours all the commitments made to him, as he has fulfilled all his commitments and has also gone beyond whenever called upon to help with advice, time, and money,” the statement said.
Earlier, in January 2025, Macrotech Developers filed a lawsuit against HoABL over the use of the Lodha name.
During his firm’s quarterly earnings call, Abhishek Lodha stated that the matter has no impact on his company’s operational performance.