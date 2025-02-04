Business Standard

Tuesday, February 04, 2025 | 03:39 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Ola founder Bhavish Aggarwal to invest Rs 2,000 crore in AI firm Krutrim

Ola founder Bhavish Aggarwal to invest Rs 2,000 crore in AI firm Krutrim

The company also released Chitrarth 1, a vision-language model built on top of Krutrim 1, capable of understanding images and documents

Bhavish Aggarwal

Ola founder Bhavish Aggarwal

Shivani Shinde Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 04 2025 | 3:36 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Ola founder Bhavish Aggarwal today announced an investment of Rs 2,000 crore in his artificial intelligence (AI) firm Krutrim. He also committed an investment of Rs 10,000 crore by next year.
 
The founder of Ola Electric and Ola Mobility announced the KrutrimAI lab. More importantly, he also announced that the company is releasing Krutrim’s work to the open-source community and has published a few of its technical reports.
 
In an X post, Aggarwal said: “We’ve been working on AI for a year, today we’re releasing our work to the open-source community and also publishing a bunch of technical reports. Our focus is on developing AI for India—to make AI better on Indian languages, data scarcity, cultural context, etc.”
 
 
He further added that they have deployed India’s first GB200 system in partnership with Nvidia, which will be live by March, “…and we will make it the largest supercomputer in India by the end of the year,” he said.
 
Some of the models that Krutrim has released to the open-source community include Krutrim 2 and Krutrim 1 large language models (LLMs). “While Krutrim 1 (India’s first LLM) was launched in January 2024, it was a basic 7B model. We’re launching Krutrim 2 today as a much-improved model,” said Aggarwal.

Also Read

Uber, Ola

Ola and Uber respond to CCPA notice, deny claims of fare disparity

Ola Electric CMO Anshul Khandelwal, CTO Suvonil Chatterjee | Photo: X

Ola Electric CMO Anshul Khandelwal, CTO Suvonil Chatterjee resign

OLA

CCPA directs Ola cabs to provide refund options to its consumers

OLA

Ola Electric plans 10,000 outlets by 2025, targeting smaller cities

Bhavish Aggarwal

Bhavish Aggarwal's Krutrim to build, launch its first AI chip by 2026

 
The company also released Chitrarth 1, a vision-language model built on top of Krutrim 1, capable of understanding images and documents.
 
They also released the speech-language model Dhwani 1, built on top of Krutrim 1, capable of tasks like speech translations.
 
Krutrim also announced Vyakhyarth 1, an Indic embedding model for use cases like search and retrieval-augmented generation (RAG).
 
Aggarwal also added that in addition to these releases, they have also developed benchmarks for Indian LLM performance. “Since there was no global benchmark for Indic performance, we’ve developed BharatBench, and the technical report is here: https://tech.olakrutrim.com/bharat-bench/,” he added.

More From This Section

Shantanu Naidu, Ratan Tata

Ratan Tata's aide Shantanu Naidu promoted to new position at Tata Motors

The year was a mixed bag for the real estate industry as housing supply slowed down but record investments came in. Industry experts believe that demand will stabilise as sales are likely to be lower compared to 2023.

Elan Group to invest Rs 3,000 cr for building housing project in Gurugram

Hindenburg Research, Adani

Hindenburg's Nate Anderson stands by Adani report: 'No threat behind closure'

Dabur India

Dabur reduces strategic review cycle to 3 years amidst FMCG slowdown

Oyo

OYO to invest £50 million in the UK for 3 years to expand premium hotels

Topics : Artificial intelligence OLA cabs Ola electric vehicles

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 04 2025 | 3:36 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEBudget Session 2025 LIVEDelhi Elections LIVELatest News LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price todayBudget 2025JEE Mains 2025IND vs ENG ODI Series Venues
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon